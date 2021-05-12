MONTICELLO, Iowa — Ticket sales for a local concert by a Grammy Award-winning southern rock group will begin on Friday, May 14.
Tickets for Zac Brown Band’s July 23 appearance at the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello will be available beginning at 10 a.m. online at bit.ly/3o7CJgm.
Zac Brown Band will headline the show. Ross Ellis will serve as the support act.
Zac Brown Band originally was slated to be a headliner at the 2020 Jones County fair until the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a change of plans.
Zac Brown Band’s hits include “Chicken Fried,” “Toes,” “Highway 20 Ride,” “Colder Weather” and “Keep Me in Mind.”