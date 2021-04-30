A Dubuque woman is accused of misusing her power of attorney status to make more than $56,000 worth of withdrawals from her father’s bank accounts.
Angela M. Graves, 40, of 1051 Center Place, was arrested Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on charges of first-degree theft and dependent adult abuse by financial exploitation.
Court documents state that William F. Graves, 79, a resident of Manor Care Health Services, 901 W. Third St., reported on Feb. 25 that his daughter Angela Graves was withdrawing money from his bank accounts without authorization.
William Graves has been a resident at Manor Care since September 2019. He authorized Angela Graves to act as his durable power of attorney when he was admitted to the facility.
“William agreed to continue paying for the mortgage, utilities and a few groceries for Angela,” documents state. “In return, she was asked to bring him clothes, snacks and other necessities.”
William Graves reported that his daughter only visited him a few times since he was admitted to Manor Care, with only one visit occurring since the implementation of COVID-19 restrictions in March 2020, documents state.
William Graves told authorities that he receives $3,100 per month from Veterans Affairs and $767 from Social Security but hasn’t had any money to use in several months.
“William checked his banking statements, at which time he noticed numerous unauthorized withdrawals and ATM transactions” from two bank accounts, documents state.
A review of William Graves’ banking statements revealed about $56,940 in ATM and checking account withdrawals with Angela Graves’ signature on the withdrawal receipts, documents state.