GALENA, Ill. — A long-shot candidate for a U.S. House of Representatives seat representing northwestern Illinois claims censorship and corruption are behind a last-minute objection to his campaign.
Just minutes before the objection period ended, Illinois State Board of Elections officials received a petition against the candidacy of Bill Fawell, of Galena. He hopes to secure the Republican nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., in November for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District seat.
Fawell was the Republican nominee in 2018 and was soundly defeated by Bustos in a heavily conservative district. During the campaign, the Republican party withdrew support of Fawell due to his public endorsement of conspiracy theories about terrorist attacks and mass shootings.
“I must be a pretty dangerous fellow to attract the national attention of the Republican and Democratic party machines of corruption … and I am,” Fawell was quoted as saying in a press release that included the ellipsis.
Fawell also attacked his Republican opponent, Esther Joy King. The primary election is set for March 17.
In an email, Matt Dietrich, of the Illinois State Board of Elections, said the objection does not include the identification information of the objector, which typically is required.
The board will consider whether to accept the objection on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at which point details of the objection will become public.