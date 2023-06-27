Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Registrations are now open for the second-annual “Breaking Away From Domestic Violence” Bicycle Race & Ride.
Platteville Family Resource Center will host the event, which will take place starting at 8:30 a.m. July 15 at Mound View Park. There will be a race as well as a recreational ride around the park.
Proceeds from the event will go toward Family Advocates of Platteville, a local shelter and resource center for victims of domestic and sexual violence.
Registration information and donation options can be found online at https://www.familyadv.org/break-away-from-violence. Free T-shirts will be provided to those who register by June 30.
