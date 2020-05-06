The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Zachary J. Thill, 18, no permanent address, was arrested at 3:46 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Elm Street on charges of unlawful possession of a prescription drug and violation of a domestic-abuse protective order.
- Henry M. Berns, 27, of Garnavillo, Iowa, was arrested at 8:33 a.m. Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on charges of tampering with a witness and violation of a domestic-abuse protective order.
Francis W. Henkels, 72, of 890 W. Third St., reported the theft of items worth $900 between April 27 and 12:35 p.m. Monday from his residence.