The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Gene S. Napoleon, 33, a resident of the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. in Dubuque, was arrested at 8:43 p.m. Thursday on a charge of indecent exposure related to an alleged incident at the facility.
- Cheyenne M. Beyer, 22, no permanent address, was arrested at 7:57 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Locust Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine, of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia.
- Ernest J. Hunt, 44, of 444 Angella St., No. 10, was arrested at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital on charges of domestic assault, child
- endangerment and publicly under the
- influence of a controlled substance. Court documents state that Hunt assaulted
- Nicole L. Jarvis, 33, of the same address, in the presence of a 1-year-old child.
Zachary R. Schreiber, 33, of Bernard, Iowa, was arrested at 5:59 a.m. Tuesday in Worthington, Iowa, on a warrant charging third-degree harassment.