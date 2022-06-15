CASSVILLE, Wis. — Construction is expected to begin soon on a 50-megawatt solar project in Cassville after state regulators approved the second phase of Alliant Energy’s solar development plans.
The 325-acre project will generate enough electricity to power nearly 13,000 Wisconsin homes and should be completed by late next year.
Alliant Energy spokesperson Tony Palese said the company hopes to break ground in about a month. Construction will generate around 100 jobs, and Palese said Alliant will source those jobs from local labor halls when possible.
“By doing that, we’ll be keeping construction dollars within the community and in the state to help support those families who rely on projects like this,” he said.
Once completed, the site will generate one to four permanent jobs for operations and maintenance.
The project is expected to provide an economic boost in Grant County, generating around $200,000 in annual shared revenue for Cassville and the county over the next 30 years.
Grant County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Ron Brisbois said the project also will help replace some of the energy capacity lost when two power plants closed down in Cassville around a decade ago.
“Since then, we’ve been pushing for added capacity … pushing for ‘OK, how do we improve our infrastructure to support our housing and industry?,’” he said. “Renewable energy is how we do it, and the project in Cassville is a prime example.”
Both Brisbois and Cassville township Supervisor Dennis Bausch said it still is unclear how the revenue from the project will be spent since it will take a couple years before the project is fully up and running.
“I know during construction there will be quite a few construction people in the area, so that will help the local economy and businesses from just those eating and (visiting) costs,” Bausch said of the more immediate impact of the work.
The Cassville project is one of 12 utility-scale solar sites Alliant is developing in Wisconsin as part of its Clean Energy Blueprint. In total, the projects will add 1,100 megawatts of solar energy to the state’s energy grid and help customers avoid more than $1.6 billion in long-term costs, a press release states.
“The thing with solar is that it’s free — it’s sunlight,” Palese said. “So (this project) is a great way to invest in the sort of clean, affordable energy our customers are looking for while also saving them some money.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.