Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Dubuque County will host a pair of canning workshops on making the most of summer fruits and vegetables this summer.

“Preserve the Taste of Summer: Jams & Jellies” will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 11, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave.

The session will focus on the differences between jams, jellies, marmalades and preserves and how to safely can jams and jellies.

The cost is $35 and registration can be made online at https://bit.ly/3atTM9n.

“Preserve the Taste of Summer: Salsa Making” will be held from 8 a.m. to noon July 16 at Mary Josita Hall at Clarke University, 1550 Clarke Drive.

Participants will learn about canning salsa

The cost is $35 and registration can be made online at https://bit.ly/3miuXQx.

