More than 150 people marched through the streets of downtown Dubuque today to protest the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis.
The death that has sparked marches, events and protests across the country.
As the participants walked in Dubuque, they held signs aloft and shouted out the name of George Floyd, who died after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck.
"It was very powerful, that we came out and made our voices be heard," said George Braima, a Dubuque college student who is originally from western Africa.
Still, for many in attendance, Floyd's death represented just one example of black people who have been killed unjustly and of ways that they have seen race impact both the nation and the community.
"We're all part of the human race, and not one of us should be able to sleep at night knowing there's injustices that are going on in your very own town, in your very own city," Erica Berry told protesters.
This story will be updated.