MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- Organizers have voted to hold the 2020 Jackson County Fair as planned.
An announcement stated that fair board members voted to proceed with the event slated for July 28 to Aug. 2 in Maquoketa.
"More information will come out soon regarding policies and procedures for the safety and protection of our guests, competitors and entertainment acts," the announcement stated.
The move comes despite the 2020 Iowa State Fair announcing on Wednesday it was canceled due to concerns related to COVID-19. Additionally, four counties in the Telegraph Herald coverage area have canceled their fairs — Crawford County and Grant County, Wis.; Jo Daviess County, Ill.; and Clayton County, Iowa.
The Lafayette County (Wis.) Fair will be held as planned, while the Great Jones County (Iowa) Fair will not offer grandstand entertainment.
Organizers of the Dubuque County Fair said they will make a decision on it next week.