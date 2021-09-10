Growing numbers of local teens sought to join an emerging strand of the digital revolution 20 years ago.
A Telegraph Herald story published in September 2001 explained that local teens, who already had computers, compact-disc players and Nintendo 64 game systems in their homes, now were beginning to use cellular telephones. Here is how the TH reported on the development in its Sept. 2, 2001, edition.
TEENS, CELLPHONES COMMON COMBINATION
Crystal Mitchley hopes that when she turns 15 in a few weeks, her mom will let her have a cellular phone.
“I’d use it to talk to my friends,” said the Dubuque Senior High School freshman.
Mitchley and her friend Emily Meyer, 15, said they both know a lot of teenagers who have their own cellphones.
“I’d call my parents when I’m out here stuck,” said Meyer, while waiting for a ride at Kennedy Mall one night.
Both girls said that although they don’t have cellphones, they have computers in their homes, as well as compact-disc players and Nintendo 64.
Mitchley said she’s grateful for all the things she has, including a TV, VCR and phone in her room.
The girls are among the many teenagers today who want and have the latest technology. Parents agree there’s so much more available now than when they were young.
“I was just astonished when I saw my first electric typewriter,” said Kendra Kunkel, a teacher at Washington Junior High School.
Kunkel and her two daughters, 20 and 16, all have cellphones. While Kunkel said the phones are not a necessity of life, she said she and her daughters feel more safe.
“I know the girls feel secure,” she said. “We’re just a phone call away.”
Kunkel’s youngest daughter, Kara, a junior at Hempstead High School, got her phone a few weeks ago. Kara Kunkel also admits that the phone is a luxury, but she said it’s nice to have just in case.
Last week, Kara Kunkel’s car broke down and because she had her cellphone with her, she said she was able to call her dad for help.
Jessica Fortney, 16, a senior at Western Dubuque High School, said her parents like her to take their cellphone when she’s driving from her home in Graf to the school in Epworth, Iowa.
While almost all of her friends have their own phones, Fortney is content without one.
“I think it’s more of a luxury,” she said. “I don’t think you really need it.”
No matter what parents or teenagers are using the phones for, cellular dealers say they’re seeing more young customers.
“I’ve seen an increase in parents coming in and getting phones for their kids when they turn 16,” said Corey Schlemme, who has worked for Air Waves for three years. The cellular store is located in Kennedy Mall.
Ryan Feltman, a cellular consultant for RP Communications in the mall, also said the majority of customers are teens, or parents buying phones for their kids.
“Kids are busy and parents want to get a hold of them,” he said.