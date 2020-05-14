News in your town

$1.9 addition to WD school on track for completion by August

Authorities: Delaware County deputy dragged, injured when man flees, leading to high-speed chase

Infection control at Grant County nursing facility under the spotlight

Looking to hire, some companies encounter dramatically altered labor market

Public opinion shows interest for housing, recreation at Jackson County hospital site

Police: Dubuque woman tried to run over man, hit barrier, parked vehicle

2 more COVID-19 cases, 1 more death in Grant County; errors in case, death totals for Jo Daviess County

Galena council votes to not open pool this summer

Authorities release more info on 3 injured, 2 deputies treated after crashes between Dickeyville, Platteville

32 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths in Dubuque County, as health officials ready for next testing drive

2 more COVID-19 cases, 1 more death reported in Grant County

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday night)

Reynolds: Restaurants, gyms, salons to reopen in Dubuque County, statewide Friday

Fire destroys milking parlor outside of Platteville