It is no secret that the spread of COVID-19 has ushered in an era of economic challenges.
The national unemployment rate has surged to nearly 15%, its highest level since the Great Depression. Meanwhile, local officials report more than 10,600 new jobless claims have been filed by Dubuque County workers since mid-March.
Despite these troubling trends, the local economy does include some areas of growth.
Berry Global, a plastics business with a facility in Peosta, is among dozens of area businesses currently looking to augment its workforce. Plant manager Vyron Nelson said the Dubuque County facility serves major clients in the pharmaceutical and food sectors — both of which have upped their orders amid the ongoing pandemic.
Berry Global produces containers that hold a wide array of familiar household items, ranging from syrup to salsa.
“People have still got to eat, but the way they do that is changing,” Nelson explained. “Children are eating at home instead of eating at school, and their parents are working from home instead of the factory. People are rushing out to make sure there is plenty of food in the house.”
Keeping up with demand means adding to the staff.
Berry Global is aiming to hire about 15 new employees, including as many as 10 utility workers and a half-dozen more skilled workers. These new hires would be on top of 15 temporary workers brought on board since mid-March.
HIRING DIFFICULTIES
At first blush, one would think that hiring in the midst of a pandemic would be easier.
In recent years, Dubuque- area companies have consistently cited workforce shortages as the top impediment to growth. The recent surge in layoffs has pushed unemployment past 20% in Dubuque, according to estimates from local officials.
Nelson, however, said the market hasn’t loosened the way many expected — and many suspect a lack of motivation may be the primary culprit.
“I don’t see any difference,” said Nelson. “There are people out there who are getting paid better being unemployed than they would be working.”
The $2.2 trillion federal stimulus bill, known as the CARES Act, allows the unemployed to collect $600 a week on top of the unemployment benefits they would have received in typical times.
Kristin Dietzel, vice president of workforce solutions for Greater Dubuque Development Corp., acknowledged that these benefits mean many are making significantly more by remaining unemployed. In some cases, laid off workers have seen their incomes double since they lost their jobs, Dietzel said.
However, she said that residents shouldn’t get used to these circumstances.
“That program expires (on July 25) and at that point, their incomes will decline,” Dietzel said. “There is also going to be a rush of job seekers at that time, and I encourage people not to wait until then to start looking for jobs.”
The rush to make new hires has occurred across multiple industries.
Dietzel said that multiple construction companies are hoping to add to their ranks. Meanwhile, local companies in the financial services sector have continued on a growth trajectory that was starting to take shape prior to the spread of COVID-19.
A similar search for new workers has taken place in the manufacturing industry, where large-scale layoffs have freed up some new workers.
Nelson, of Berry Global, emphasized that his company’s efforts to fill openings presents its own sets of opportunities and challenges.
“There are not a lot of plastics companies in the area, so it is pretty difficult to recruit somebody with plastics experience,” he said. “On the positive side, there is not a lot of competition (for workers) within our industry locally.”
MIXED REACTIONS
In southwest Wisconsin, the manufacturing industry has been a mixed bag.
Ron Brisbois, executive director of Grant County Economic Development Corp., said companies that make parts for trucks or large agricultural equipment have seen a drop in orders, resulting in reduced hours or furloughs.
He noted that many local manufacturers are now looking to hire, however. This includes cheese maker Saputo, in Lancaster, Wis. and battery manufacturer Rayovac, which has a plant in Fennimore.
The growth at these local plants reflects the current state of consumption patterns.
“When you look at food production companies and the need for common consumer goods, like batteries, these are daily needs,” Brisbois said. “The contracts are coming in, their orders are steady and there’s no backing off. They are looking for more workers.”