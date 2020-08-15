School-aged children in the city of Dubuque could ride city buses for free, and college students and veterans could purchase a $20-per-month, unlimited pass.
City Council members tonight will hold a public hearing to consider adopting the new fare structure for the Jule.
In 2016, the city started charging school-aged children a $10 annual fee for an unlimited bus pass. That fee increased to $15 the following year.
Transit officials at the time cited rider complaints about “loud, profane and aggressive” teens as a reason to implement the fare in an effort to deter students from riding short distances just for the sake of riding.
Student rides totaled about 170,000 in the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2016.
But since then, use by children has fallen significantly, causing transit officials to worry about losing funding due to lower ridership.
Since 2016, ridership by school-aged children collectively fell by 100,000 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Dubuque, according to city Transportation Services Manager Renee Tyler.
Tyler, who could not be reached for comment Friday, previously told the Telegraph Herald that the adjusted fare structure will allow the Jule to rebuild its ridership while promoting transportation equity.
Students would have to download a mobile app or present a smart card to board the bus. Additionally, students age 12 to 18 must have their current student ID, which drivers can ask for.
Dubuque Community Schools officials have said eliminating the student fare will help many families struggling financially during the pandemic, providing students with more access to after-school activities and events and helping high school students without a vehicle broaden their job search.
Students enrolled at Clarke University, Loras College, University of Dubuque, Emmaus Bible College and Northeast Iowa Community College would have to download an app and provide student ID, if asked, to use the $20 unlimited monthly pass.
Mike Durnin, UD dean of student formation, said the proposal will help students access jobs and internships.
“The college students provide a workforce that’s beneficial to a lot of our businesses in town,” he said.
Previously, students were allowed to ride the Jule with their ID under funding agreements with UD, Clarke and Loras that also offered a late-night bus service that was supported through student fees. But the schools and their student governments decided they either did not or could no longer afford to participate.
“I think it’s an excellent alternative,” Durnin said of the proposed monthly pass. “Students who need that type of transportation are now permitted to utilize that on a cost-efficient basis, and students who don’t need to utilize that service are not putting any dollars into it.”
Katie Wiedemann, director of external relations at NICC, also said she appreciates the proposal.
“This is a great option for our students who are participating in face-to-face classes this fall,” she said in a statement.