GALENA, Ill. — A new police chief with deep roots in the Galena community is set to begin his new role this summer.
Lt. Eric Hefel was selected as the city’s new police chief and will officially step into the role on June 16. Hefel takes over the role from current Chief Lori Huntington, who was the city’s first female police chief. She will officially retire on the ninth anniversary of her swearing in as chief.
Hefel, a Galena native, said he began his career in law enforcement at the East Dubuque Police Department in 1997. He moved to the Galena Police Department in 2011, where his roles have included investigator and sergeant. He has held the title of lieutenant since 2013.
“It’s definitely an honor,” Hefel said about being promoted to police chief of his hometown. “The people of Galena have been very supportive of the department in this community.”
He said that law enforcement is “in his blood,” noting that his father was an Illinois state trooper and his grandfather was a sergeant at the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
“My father and grandfather worked for the (Galena) department before,” he added. “It means a lot to me even sentimentally to be in this department.”
Hefel noted that he was also part of the area Critical Incident Response Team when it was formed in 2013. The team was able to solve the 2011 disappearance of 14-year-old Chyenne Kircher, of Dubuque, and have her stepfather, Terry Abbas, arrested in 2013 for her murder.
The team who worked on the case was invited to a congressional breakfast in Washington, D.C., Hefel said.
“That was kind of a huge deal,” he added. “Being able to get some justice for her was an indescribable feeling.”
Now, Hefel said, he is looking forward to seeing some of the city’s typical events come back following the COVID-19 pandemic. Police presence helps out at many events by blocking off streets and providing security.
He also said that it will be “interesting” to see how the new Illinois police reform bill will affect the department. Signed in February, the bill was proposed following national outcry for police reform following the shooting deaths of several Black individuals.
Hefel added that Huntington left some big shoes to fill in the department, but she has been showing him the ropes since his appointment as chief.
Huntington said promoting Hefel from lieutenant to chief was “a natural fit.”
“I have no reservations about it. I think he’ll do a fantastic job,” she said. “He’s got the respect of everybody here.”
She added that her main priority after announcing her retirement was to ensure a smooth transition between police chiefs, which has come true with Hefel’s promotion.
“He’s familiar with how the department works,” she said. “He was born and raised in Galena, and he knows the needs of our town. Our town is a special town with certain needs for tourists and residents, and he gets that.”