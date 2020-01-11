Scammers posing as law enforcement are targeting Dubuque-area residents in an effort to secure fraudulent payments, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
The callers tell victims that they have missed jury duty and will need to post a bond. Authorities said the scammers are capable of making it look on caller ID as if the calls are coming from the sheriff’s department.
“Just a reminder, unless we have prearranged something with your attorney, we do not call people to advise them they have a warrant,” states a press release from the department. “We also do not accept gift cards to pay for bond. Cash or surety bonds are the only acceptable methods of payment here.”
Victims of the scam should call the department at 563-589-4414.