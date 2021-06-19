LIVINGSTON, Wis. -- Grant County Sheriff's Department officials will seek attempted homicide charges against a Livingston man they said was involved in a shooting this morning.
Todd Holder, 52, was arrested at a residence outside of Lancaster and taken to the Grant County Jail to await charges of attempted first degree homicide, according to a press release.
The release states that the sheriff's department received a call at about 12:40 a.m. today about a possible shooting at The Hell Inn Bar and Grill in Livingston. They arrived to find a 34-year-old man "outside the door to the bar bleeding from wounds."
The man, whose name has not been released, was transported to a hospital for treatment, and his condition was unknown as of the time of the press release.
Law enforcement officials investigated and found that a witness saw a man point and discharge a firearm "toward the direction the victim was found."
Deputies later found and arrested Holder in connection with the incident, which remains under investigation.