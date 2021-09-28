The Multicultural Family Center will hold an event celebrating Hispanic heritage this weekend.

The Dubuque Latinx Fiesta will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Washington Square, 700 Locust St.

The free event features music, dancing, food and other activities.

In case of rain, the event will move to the center, 1157 Central Ave.

