PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Tud Bowden wears many hats.
Entrepreneur. Artist. Musician. Historian. Inventor.
But no matter which hat Bowden wears or which role he plays, friends and supporters say that his love of the community and his desire to help remain constant.
“He’s multidimensional,” said Jack Luedtke, director of the Platteville Main Street Program. “He has been an integral part and is known by everyone in the community of volunteering to make Platteville, particularly the Main Street program, what it is.”
Bowden has been involved with the Main Street program almost since its inception 20 years ago, and he helped develop the Music in the Park concert series each summer.
His band, the Wundos, has been a staple of the program for the past 10 years, said Luedtke. And Bowden was at the forefront of developing the historic community Walk Down Main Street each May, he said.
“We’ve been able to increase our performances to 12 (musical acts) from three or four during the summer,” Luedtke said of the Music in the Park series. “He’s been involved in getting other community support, both financially as well as physically supporting the effort to grow … free music in the park.
“He’s also been a source for historic information and presentations. Tud would be there to impart his historic information to the children and really keep them focused on the history of the community they live in.”
Because of his efforts, Bowden was recently recognized with the Volunteer of the Year award by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. as part of its 2019-2020 Wisconsin Main Street Awards.
“He’s someone when I first met that I really wanted to get to know,” Luedtke said of Bowden, who owns a commercial sign and graphics business and is an inventor of the “Wundoemus Spice Blend.”
“Once you become a friend, he is a true definition of a friend,” Luedtke said. “He’ll do anything for you. … And I know that the community feels the same way, because of the reaction when his band plays. There’s an easy and strong connection having Tud present.”
Luedtke said he and many other community members were concerned last year when Bowden collapsed from a serious heart problem requiring bypass surgery.
“The community, until he was out of the woods, was very concerned for him,” he said. “I couldn’t want for a better friend. He’s totally unselfish with his time. … He’s very much a proponent of education and looks toward the future of Platteville. … There are some people who want to maintain the status quo. That’s not Tud.”
Bowden said he first became involved with the Main Street program “somewhat selfishly,” and wanted to create a venue to showcase local artists like himself.
But, over the years, his efforts became more altruistic and focused on improving Platteville’s image and promoting its business community and history.
“I just want to make the place a little better,” Bowden said. “All these things contribute to making the community better. That’s the hope, anyway.”