Iowa’s first proposed legislative maps of the decennial redistricting process would make major shifts to both congressional and state districts in the eastern part of the state.
Changes proposed in legislative districts drawn by the state Legislative Services Agency based on 2020 U.S. census figures include moving four local counties to a new congressional district, including Dubuque County. The proposal also would significantly shift some local state Senate and House districts.
Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties currently are all in Iowa’s First Congressional District, represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson. Under the proposed map, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties would join Iowa’s Second Congressional District — currently represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks. Jones County would remain in the First Congressional District.
During a stop in Manchester on Thursday, Hinson told members of the media that her attention was not on current redistricting proposals.
“I’m focused on serving my district, not drawing my district,” she said. “The (Iowa) Legislature’s going to do its job. I’ll continue to do mine.”
Local Iowa Senate districts also would change.
In Dubuque County, state Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, currently represents the city of Dubuque and some surrounding areas. Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, represents rural Dubuque County, all of Jackson County and eastern Jones County. Delaware County and northwest Jones County are represented by Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan.
Under the proposed map, the city of Dubuque district would become slightly larger to the south. Jochum did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday but provided information on various proposed redistricting changes throughout the day.
The proposal would split rural Dubuque County between two state Senate districts, however.
Most of southern rural Dubuque County — including Peosta, Cascade and Epworth — would be in a district that covers Jackson County and part of Clinton County.
The district covering Delaware County would stretch east, covering Dyersville — where Koelker lives — Asbury and the northern and western areas of Dubuque County. That would put Koelker and Zumbach in the same district.
Another district would cover all of Jones and Cedar counties and most of Clinton County.
Koelker said everything proposed was hypothetical until lawmakers give the map due diligence, which she looks forward to doing for the first time.
“You have to take a deeper dive, talk to your constituents, your family,” she said. “We can worry about this, but we need to decide first if this is the map we’re going to have.”
Iowa Sen. Michael Klimesh, R-Spillville, currently represents Clayton County and still would be able to do so.
Area House districts would change, as well.
Currently, most of rural Dubuque County, outside the city of Dubuque, is represented by Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta. The southwest corner of the county is represented by Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, whose district also covers all of Jackson County and part of Jones County.
The proposed map creates a district that includes Jackson and much of southern rural Dubuque County, including Epworth and Peosta.
Neither Bradley nor Lundgren responded to requests for comment for this story.
Another district would cover northern Dubuque County and eastern Delaware County, which currently is represented by Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello.
Hein’s current district includes Delaware County and northwest Jones County, where he lives. The proposed maps would create a district covering all of Jones County and western Cedar County.
Hein said he looked forward to House Republican staff analysis of the proposed map.
“That will show us how many seats will lean Republican, what the demographics all look like,” he said. “I want to keep my seat, ... but you need to keep in mind what’s best for the caucus.”
The two House districts covering the city of Dubuque — currently represented by Democratic Reps. Chuck Isenhart and Lindsay James — would see modest geographical adjustments. The district including the northern part of Dubuque, currently represented by Isenhart, would recede into city limits. The district encompassing southern Dubuque, currently represented by James, would extend southward to include Table Mound Township.
That met Isenhart’s expectations.
“I had speculated with Rep. James that one of our districts would grow outside the city limits while the other stayed within,” he said. “It is a trick to get a map that meets all the requirements.”
James did not respond to a request for comment.
Clayton County currently is split between two House districts — Iowa Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, represents most the county other than Elkader and the west-central portion of the county, which is represented by Iowa Rep. Michael Bergan, R-Dorchester. Osmundson’s district also covers Allamakee County. Bergan’s district covers northern Fayette County and most of Winneshiek County.
In the proposed map, one district would cover all of Clayton County, most of Fayette County and southwest Winneshiek County.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has called a special session of the Legislature starting Oct. 5 to vote on the proposed redistricting map.
If the first maps are rejected, the Legislative Services Agency has 35 days to draw a second set. Lawmakers again would have to vote them up or down. If that plan were rejected, the agency again has 35 days to draw a third set.
Lawmakers may amend the maps like any other legislation before approving them.