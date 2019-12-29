As 2019 ends, we take a numerical look at news from across the
tri-states for this year.
12 The number of days after sports betting was allowed in Iowa that Dubuque’s first sportsbook opened. Q Sportsbook inside Q Casino and Hotel opened on
Aug. 27. Diamond Jo Casino opened
FanDuel Sportsbook on Sept. 1.
$6,228,745 The amount wagered on sports at Dubuque’s two casinos from August to the end of November, according to the most-recent figures available from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.
1,699,609 The number of views that Facebook video featuring Joe Murray, of Asbury, Iowa, had garnered as of Christmas Day. The video clip showed him shoveling his driveway on Halloween morning while dressed as Billy Butcherson, an undead character from the 1993 holiday classic “Hocus Pocus.”
86 The record-setting number of consecutive days that the Mississippi River was above flood stage at Dubuque’s railroad bridge. The river set the mark from March 20 to June 13. The previous record was 37 days in the flood stage in 2001.
12 The number of days that Dubuque’s Miller Riverview Park & Campground was open in 2019, as the park was inundated by floodwater from the river.
8,000 The planned capacity of a
ballpark being built to host a Major League Baseball Game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on Aug. 13 near the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. MLB officials
announced the game this past August.
5,000 The approximate number of fans who attended a concert featuring country star Kane Brown at Q Casino and Hotel’s Back Waters stage in July, establishing a new record for that venue. It surpassed the previous record by more than 2,000 people. Tickets to the performance sold out in late April.
1,665 The number of teens and adults from the Archdiocese of Dubuque who attended the National Catholic Youth Conference in November. The group was expected to be the largest at the national conference, which drew about 20,000 people.
$2.4 million The cost of a custom-built pipe organ commissioned to be installed in John and Alice Butler Hall at University of Dubuque’s Heritage Center. The couple is covering the cost of the instrument, which is expected to be completed and installed in 2020.
487 The number of points scored this season by the Western Dubuque High School football team, an average of 37.5 points per game. WD completed its first-ever undefeated football season with a 37-17 state-title win over Solon in November.
31 below zero The temperature in Dubuque on Jan. 31, just one degree short of the city’s all-time cold-weather record of 32 below, set Jan. 7, 1887. The lowest wind chill overnight was 45 degrees below zero.
16 below zero The high temperature in Dubuque on Jan. 31, which did set a record for the lowest high temperature for a single day since weather records have been kept. The previous record was 15 below, set on Jan. 18, 1994.
11 The number of days on which classes were canceled for Dubuque Community Schools students from January to March due to poor weather. District officials also shortened 10 other days. To make up for lost instructional time, they added an
extra week to the calendar, extended school days by 25 minutes and canceled four one-hour late arrivals.
550 The approximate number of animals rescued from Cricket Hollow Animal Park outside of Manchester, Iowa, earlier this month. In November, an Iowa District Court judge ordered that the animals be removed following a six-day civil trial. The owners of the roadside zoo are appealing that ruling.
1,254 The weight, in pounds, of Captain, a crossbreed pig from Monticello, Iowa, that won the Big Boar Competition at the Iowa State Fair in August. It marked the fifth straight year in which the champion hailed from northeast Iowa.
172 The number of registered hemp growing locations in 2019 in Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties during Wisconsin’s second year of permitting the planting and harvest of the crop in more than five decades. Within those counties, more than 1,232 acres were registered with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
87,821 The total attendance at Five Flags Center in Dubuque for the fiscal year that ended June 30, an 11% decrease from the prior fiscal year. Officials blamed some of the decrease on brutal weather on the days of large events.
$138,669.50 The revenue collected by Five Flags Center from the July 29 concert of superstar rapper Nelly, the facility’s largest haul of the fiscal year that ended June 30. Nearly 3,300 packed the venue for the performance.
167 The average number of inmates being housed daily in Dubuque County Jail in 2019, as of Dec. 18. At that time, 2,723 men and 1,086 women had been booked into the jail this year.
88 The number of 25-pound turkeys prepared at the Dubuque Moose Lodge for the 58th annual Dubuque Community Thanksgiving Dinner, with four shifts of about 24 roasters going at a time.
100 The number of body-worn cameras purchased by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department to be used by nearly 90 deputies and county jail and courthouse security staff in early 2020.
876 The loss of child care spaces in Dubuque County from 2014 to 2019 due to a decrease of 60 licensed day care providers. The decrease represents a 27% decline
5,700 The approximate number of Dubuque properties that will be eligible for an estimated $224,000 in tax exemptions for improvements made to residential, rental and commercial property. City Council members voted in November to consolidate and expand the city’s urban revitalization areas into one district covering the entire downtown.
$6.6 million The total cost of a project to expand Dubuque Community Schools’ Alta Vista Campus to serve students with needs such as mental health and behavioral issues. Those students previously attended classes at Hillcrest Family Services and Four Oaks.
662 The number of wins that Cuba City girls basketball coach Jeff Pustina racked up before retiring from high school sports in March. The wins total is the third-highest in Wisconsin girls basketball history and included nine championships.
$37 million The estimated investment that Dupaco Community Credit Union will make to transform the Voices Building in Dubuque’s Millwork District into a new operations center. The plan was announced in January, and construction commenced this year.
18 The number of years that Steve O’Connell served as the East Dubuque, Ill., police chief before retiring at the end of April.
$22 million The estimated cost of a planned eight-story hotel that will be constructed between Q Casino and the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel on Chaplain Schmitt Island in Dubuque. Officials announced the plans earlier this month.
1,846 The number of pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade students served by Holy Family Catholic Schools in the fall of 2019. System leaders this year decided to end elementary programming at Holy Ghost Elementary School and to end St. Anthony Elementary School’s English-based program for the 2020-2021 school year, citing low enrollment at those two schools and potential cost savings. Both programs served fewer than 80 students in kindergarten through fifth grade this fall.
1,700 The approximate number of ears of sweet corn shucked by Western Dubuque High School students in September. Students led a project to plant and grow the corn, which was served to students in the Western Dubuque Community School District.
9 The number of campuses in Dubuque Community Schools at which all students receive free breakfasts and lunches through a federal program serving schools located in low-income areas.
138 The number of Peosta residents who signed a petition in November that prompted the holding of a special election to fill the city’s mayoral vacancy, after City Council members indicated they would seek to fill the opening via appointment. The election is set for Jan. 14.
200 The number of megawatts in energy generating capacity of a proposed 800- to 1,000-acre solar array in Potosi Township in Grant County, Wis. The $250 million to $350 million Grant County Solar Energy Center will, when completed in 2021, represent one of Wisconsin’s largest utility-scale arrays.
273 The number of private water wells in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties that were found to be contaminated with coliform bacteria or nitrates in excess of federal standards out of a sample of 840 wells randomly selected for testing in November 2018 and April 2019 as part of an ongoing groundwater research study.
72,329 The number of daily admissions to Dubuque’s two municipal swimming polls this year. More than 50,000 people visited Flora Park pool, while nearly 22,000 visited Nicholas J. Sutton Swimming Pool. The total attendance was down 7% compared to last year.
0.3 The approximate distance in miles that a tornado was on the ground on Aug. 6 southwest of Dubuque. The twister only was on the ground for one minute, crossing Ryan Road perpendicular to U.S. 151 and across from Skyline Road. It had wind speeds of 100 mph and damaged three houses, but no injuries were reported.
$736,151 The amount won by Justin and Casey Smith, of Dubuque, on an episode of the Fox game show “Spin the Wheel,” which aired in July.
$25,000 The amount that Chris Smith, of Cascade, Iowa, and Mark Bussan, of Dubuque, will split annually for life after winning the Lucky for Life” Iowa Lottery game in February.
4.56 The size, in acres, of the property at 1860 Hawthorne St. in Dubuque. Crews started deconstructing the vacant bowling alley — the longtime home of Riverside Bowl and later Bowling & Beyond — in January, with an aim at marking the riverfront site for future development.
9.2 The total, in inches, of snowfall recorded in Dubuque in October — more than double the previous record for the month of 4.2 inches, set in 1997.
14 The percentage of voter turnout for November’s general election in the city of Dubuque. The election was the first in which school board and city races appeared on the same ballots in Iowa.
2 The number of wins notched by Clarke University’s football team in its inaugural season. The program’s first-ever win was notched on Oct. 19, when the Pride topped Peru State, 18-17. Clarke finished 2-9 on the year.
10 The length of time, in minutes, for which a photo of Nora Hendricks, then 2, of Dubuque, was displayed on a large screen in New York City’s legendary Times Square in September. Nora’s star turn came as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society’s Buddy Walk event, a fundraising event for the organization.
16 The number of years that Dubuque Lutheran School operated prior to its closure this summer due to low enrollment and declining support.
$1,500,000 The purchase price paid in June by Camp Courageous of Iowa for the 74-acre Pictured Rocks United Methodist Camp and Retreat Center near Monticello, Iowa.
12 The number of bills that freshman U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, introduced this year as the main sponsor. Of those, just the Biodiesel Tax Credit Extension act was enacted, as part of a larger end-of-year spending bill. Another, the Stimulating Innovation Through Procurement Act, passed the full U.S. House of Representatives, but never made it through the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate’s doors.
37 The number of campaign events featuring Democratic presidential candidates in the Telegraph Herald coverage area on which the newspaper has reported since the beginning of the year.
11 The number of those events that featured presidential hopefuls that since have dropped out of the race.
15 The number of years in which the event that came to be known as America’s River Festival was held in the Port of Dubuque. Organizers announced this month that the popular annual event will not be held again.
