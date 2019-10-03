SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Dyersville (Iowa) Farmers Market, 2 p.m., Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Court SE. Held in the Commercial Club Park Pavilion.
Friday
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday
Ron Lubbers, 6 p.m., Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Drew Hurn, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Caitlyn Wolf Band, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co.,
67 Main St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
Story Time, 11 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
Petrifying Perlers, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Make a spooky Halloween design using perler beads. For ages kindergarten and older.
Friday
Story Time on the Bus, 10 a.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. A story time filled with songs, stories and movement activities, with a short bus ride to follow. Registration required. For ages 3-6.
Butterfly Feeder Craft, 10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Learn about the importance of pollinators and make a butterfly feeder to take home. For those in first through fifth grades.
Ag Careers and You, 1 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Interactive, hands-on exploration of the many careers out there. For those in sixth grade and older.
LEARNING
Friday
Adulting 101: Self-Care, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Learn effective self-care. For ages 16 and older.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 6:30 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave E., Dyersville, Iowa. This series provides the family caregiver with the skills necessary to take care of themselves. The cost is $35. Registration required.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Alzheimers/Dementia Support Group, 4:30 p.m., Sunset Park Place, 3730 Pennsylvania Ave.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., uptown group. For those recovering from sex addiction. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center,
250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Disabled American Veterans, Veterans Freedom Center, 2245 Kerper Blvd. Details: 563-845-0034.
Friday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. 7:45 a.m. weigh-in; 9 a.m. meeting. Details: 563-588-1546.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Area Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road. Details: 563-590-0232.
Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church,
940 Walker St.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details:
563-557-9196.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Asbury Eagles Club Burger Night, 5 p.m., 5900 Saratoga Road. Fresh-grilled hamburgers (plus toppings), fries, baked beans, salad bar and dessert. The cost is $9 for adults and $5 for ages 10 and younger. Proceeds benefit Mud Puppies baseball. Details: 563-543-3159.
Friday
Campout with Tri-State Sams, Sunshine Inn Family Restaurant, 401 Central Ave. Details: 563-580-5899.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Thirsty Thursday Trivia Night, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Bingo, Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games begin at 6:10 p.m., regular games start at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
Key City Coin Club, 7 p.m., Oky Doky, First and Locust streets, second level. Details: 563-590-9623.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.
Dubuque County Key City Genealogical Society, 7 p.m., Family History Center, 685 Fremont Ave. Darlene Bowers and adopted daughters traveled to their homeland of Korea visiting palaces, festivities and way of life in Seoul.
Friday
Fall Rummage Sale, 8 a.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. A $3 bag sale from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. New fall craft items and decor also for sale. Proceeds go to mission work.