Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque officials propose creating a countywide summer reading program for young children whose reading levels they say have suffered dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Foundation Executive Director Nancy Van Milligen recently presented the proposal to the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors, requesting $700,000 of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funding to get the program running. The program would aim to ensure far more students in the county are meeting appropriate third-grade reading proficiency levels.
“In fourth grade, you really need to be able to read to learn,” Van Milligen said. “It’s one of the most important predictors of high school graduation and career success. Students who are not proficient by the end of third grade are four times more likely to drop out of school. Some states accurately predict their future prison rates by third grade reading (proficiency).”
The proposal seeks $200,000 per year for the next three years for coordination of the program. The request also would give $50,000 each to St. Mark Youth Enrichment and Dubuque Dream Center.
“The coordination and programming each year will be bringing groups together, determining if there needs to be a (county) summer reading coordinator, how we’re going to transport these kids, how we’re going to create this system,” Van Milligen said.
She shared data showing that third-grade reading proficiency levels among local students have dropped significantly in recent years, telling supervisors that “early childhood education is in crisis after COVID-19.” During the winter of 2019 and 2020, 38% of Dubuque Community Schools third graders were not reading proficient. By the winter of 2020 and 2021, that had increased to 46% for the same cohort of students, now in fourth grade.
“This is districtwide,” she said. “There is need for immediate action.”
Van Milligen reported that there are currently 2,300 students in kindergarten through fifth grade countywide not meeting grade-level reading benchmarks. In 2021, 377 students received summer reading instruction from the county’s three biggest providers — Dubuque Community Schools, St. Mark Youth Enrichment and Dubuque Dream Center.
“We’re not reaching enough kids,” Van Milligen said. “We’re not reaching the right kids.”
Dubuque Community Schools Executive Director of Elementary Education Lisa TeBockhorst confirmed the foundation’s data and said she helped develop the proposal.
“We were talking about how we can collaboratively and collectively work on a full summer reading program,” she said. “The goal is to avoid that summer slide that happens.”
Van Milligen said low-income children and those in vulnerable populations in particular get further behind each year because their parents or guardians cannot afford programming, cannot get their kids to programs or just don’t know about them.
“It takes a lot of energy to get the students who are not proficient than to get just the general population to come to summer reading (programs),” she said.
Supervisor Jay Wickham said his parents were public school teachers, so he supports education efforts. Still, he asked why the county’s school districts or cities should not pay for the program.
“(The schools) also, just like the City of Dubuque, Dubuque County and all the cities in the county received American Rescue funds,” he said. “(The City of) Dubuque has received more funding than we have. Why should the county step in while (the city) received more money than we have and (schools’) whole goal is education?”
Van Milligen said there are restrictions on how schools can spend their federal funds and that schools also need to support academic year programming.
“The school districts’ focus and funding is September to May,” she said. “Their focus has to be the school year. The school district cannot own this completely.”
The proposed program would cover the county’s school districts and summer reading programs by community providers.
Wickham then said he understood why the ask was made to the county.
The foundation also is working on a way to fund the proposed summer reading program in the future, after federal funds are spent. Van Milligen said a private donor has come forward, but that person needs reassuring that a sustainable system is in place.
“We are working with a donor who has interest in this issue and significant capacity to create an endowment for summer learning forever,” she said. “I’ve got some heavy lifting to do to get him to buy in. We need some success. We need something in place, and rightfully so. He’s thinking about millions of dollars. He wants to see that this is something sustainable and impactful.”
Van Milligen said similar, countywide programs have relied on school, government and private funding in Linn and Scott counties.
Supervisor Ann McDonough voiced her support for the proposed program.
“This is an invitation to participate in high-level work that has immediate and ongoing impact,” she said.
However, McDonough wished to hear from school districts and summer reading providers before making a final decision.
The Board of Supervisors did not vote on whether to provide the program ARPA funds, but members are expected to make a first round of decisions on proposals next week.