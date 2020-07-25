ELIZABETH, Ill. — A motorcyclist was injured Thursday when he crashed in rural Elizabeth.
Thomas W. Ryan, 74, of Madison, Wis., was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 11:45 a.m. Thursday on Derinda Road south of Hanover Road. A press release states that Ryan was southbound when, on a curve, he lost control of his bike on some gravel that was on the roadway. He left the roadway and went onto a driveway, where the motorcycle slid onto its side.
The crash remains under investigation.