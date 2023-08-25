CASCADE, Iowa — A planned cancer benefit has been changed to a memorial event in honor of the life of Tracey Manternach. In spring 2023, Manternach was diagnosed with inoperable sarcoma in the tissue behind her lungs. Manternach died Aug. 10.
A Cascade native, Manternach received her education at Cascade High School before attending the University of Dubuque, AIB college of Business and Upper Iowa University, living much of her life in Des Moines.
The planned benefit, guest bartending at Corner Taproom, is Saturday, Aug. 26, and was organized by coordinator Michelle Hosch in conjunction with Manternach’s family and Zach Northdorf, manager of the Corner Taproom.
“She started chemo right away,” explained Hosch, “and then added radiation to shrink the mass. She has been hospitalized multiple times during the spring and summer and was in palliative care at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. On top of all of this, the company she was working for did a reorganization and she lost her job. When I heard that, I knew we needed to help her. I spoke with many family members and we decided to do a guest bartending fundraiser at the Corner Taproom. I called Zach, and with no hesitation, he said we could host the benefit there.”
After Manternach died, Hosch and the other organizers decided to transform the event into a memory of Manternach’s life to support her family.
“We still want to honor Tracey with her family and friends and keep her memories alive since she brought so much joy, laughter and love to all of us,” Hosch said. “We want to bring awareness to cancer and in lieu of flowers, people can donate to one of her favorite charities; the Hope Lodge in Iowa City, the American Cancer Society or an animal rescue of your choice.”
According to Hosch, Manternach was “a ray of sunshine that was so positive and bubbly and gave everyone the biggest smile. She loved her cat, Tucker, family and friends and loved hanging with everyone.
“Having this celebration of life will help her family and friends get together and support each other when it is needed the most to remember Tracey, who left us too soon.”
In keeping with Manternach’s giving spirit, she donated her body to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program so doctors can learn from her cancer and possibly find solutions to benefit others, Hosch said.