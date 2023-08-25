CASCADE, Iowa — A planned cancer benefit has been changed to a memorial event in honor of the life of Tracey Manternach. In spring 2023, Manternach was diagnosed with inoperable sarcoma in the tissue behind her lungs. Manternach died Aug. 10.

A Cascade native, Manternach received her education at Cascade High School before attending the University of Dubuque, AIB college of Business and Upper Iowa University, living much of her life in Des Moines.

Recommended for you