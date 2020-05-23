PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Main Street Program recently received $5,000 to provide produce to senior citizens and food pantry clients at the local farmers market, according to a press release.
The funding from Platteville Community Fund will finance the Senior Nutrition and Food Pantry Voucher Program, which has seen increased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic but has been unable to obtain funding through traditional sources, which have canceled or postponed the issuance of grants.
Earlier this year, Platteville Community Fund established a disaster relief fund to help nonprofit organizations, government agencies and schools continue to provide services during the coronavirus pandemic.
The fund provides one-to-one matching donations of up to $20,000 to entities in the geographic area of Platteville School District, and the Senior Nutrition and Food Pantry Voucher Program is the first recipient.
Donations to the fund can be made through Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin at bit.ly/PVLReliefFund or by mailing a check made out to “CFSW-PCF COVID-19 Relief Fund” to Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, c/o PCF COVID-19 Relief Fund, P.O. Box 81, Platteville, WI 53818.
Grant applications are available at cfsw.org/funds/platteville-community-fund.