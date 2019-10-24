Police said an Arizona man punched, choked and restrained a Dubuque woman during an argument at her home and threatened to kill himself with a knife if she alerted authorities.
Kawann K. Brown, 25, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of false imprisonment, two counts of domestic assault, obstruction of emergency communications and child endangerment.
Police were called to 2045 Pasadena Road, No. 2, at 3 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a domestic assault. They met with Alexis E. Edelen, 22, a resident of the apartment, who reported being assaulted by Brown.
According to court documents, Edelen had invited Brown to her home two weeks ago to celebrate their 1-year-old son’s birthday. Police said Edelen and Brown began arguing and when she attempted to call authorities, Brown grabbed the phone and slapped her multiple times.
He then punched her in the head and put his knees on her back to prevent her from getting up, authorities said. He also allegedly choked her. Edelen eventually was able to escape the residence and ran to the apartment complex manager’s office to call authorities. Brown then came outside and held a knife to his neck, threatening to kill himself if Edelen called police, according to court documents.
Police said the assault occurred while Edelen’s 1-year-old son was present.