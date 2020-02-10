SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Finley Retiree Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Sunshine Family Restaurant West, 1575 Kennedy Road. Open to all Finley retirees.
Make it Monday: Farmhouse Stacked Books, 6 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) Public Library, 225 W. Main St. Transform old books into a farmhouse-style decoration.
Open Gym Play — Granny Basketball, 6:30 p.m., Eisenhower Elementary School, 3170 Spring Valley Road. The Leisure Services Department sponsors the event.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 lunch; noon-3 p.m. open Canasta; 12:30-4:30 ACBL duplicate bridge; 6:30-7:30 yoga.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar & Grill. Singles only. 6:30 start time. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
Tuesday
Aging Well, 5 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 dominoes; 12:15-4 duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 ladies bridge.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar & Grill. Open to the public, must be 21 and older. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
PERFORMING ARTS
Tuesday
“The Office! A Musical Parody,” 7:30 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time, 4:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Read-alouds, early literacy activities and crafts. For ages 3-5.
Story Time, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth Branch, 110 Bierman Road. Read-alouds, early literacy activities and crafts. For ages 3-5.
Story Time, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather-related cancellation, event will be canceled. For ages 3-5.
Geek Out! Book Club, 6 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. For those who enjoy quirky books: Science fiction, fantasy, young adult, apocalyptic, cyberpunk, horror and more. No registration is required. For adults.
iRead, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. Practice reading in a fun, interactive and encouraging environment. Pre-registration required. For those in first to fifth grades.
Tuesday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta Branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities and crafts. For ages 3-5.
DESTINATIONS
Tuesday
Intro to Beekeeping, 6 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Join local beekeeper Ry Meyer for a hands-on class that is three sessions long.
LEARNING
Today
iPads for Seniors, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. Start your Maker life by learning the basics on library’s iPads (or your tablet, if you have one). Learn about the things you can create, such as videos, photos, podcasts and art.
Climate Crisis — Solution Focused, 6:30 p.m., Sisters of St. Francis, 3390 Windsor Ave., Canticle of Creation Center. Jared McGovern will present “Climate Crisis — Solution Focused” at the Canticle of Creation Center.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. 5:15-6 weigh-in, 6-7 meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, noon, Jumpers Sports Bar & Grill, 2600 Dodge St.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Hope Church, 11893 Kennedy Road. Experience freedom from your hurts, hangups and habits as you give up control and allow Jesus to be Lord in every area of your life.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church Parish House, 1458 Locust St. Big book study. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon Part of the Solution AFG, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Nesler Center, 799 Main St., room 4. Open meeting. Everyone welcome.
Clutterers Anonymous, 9 a.m., Mount Carmel, 1130 Carmel Drive., Caritas Studio.
Tuesday
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Alcoholics Anonymous, 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis., Cunningham House Annex.
Recovery International, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1780 White St. From symptom-led to self-led. Details: 866-221-0302.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Lego Explorers, 4:15 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta Branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Help the characters in a short story by completing challenges with Legos/Duplo blocks. Theme: Obstacle Course. For those in kindergarten and older.
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 12:30-4:30 p.m.
Trivia Night: Fox Animation, 7 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St. Gather a group of your smartest friends for Trivia Night.
Tuesday
Tuesday Euchre 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: 563-542-8175.