STOCKTON, Ill. — Stockton first responders will host a fundraising event next week.
The Stockton Fire Department and Stockton Ambulance will host a hog roast Saturday, Aug. 12, at 127 E. Front Ave., according to an online announcement.
Pulled pork will be served from 5 p.m. until supplies are gone.
The event also features fire department and ambulance service vehicles on display and bounce houses.
The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children under 12.
