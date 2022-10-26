A Dubuque child care center is poised to open a second location that will serve more than 100 children and allow the center to offer expanded second-shift care.

Romper Room Childcare Center, 1275 Main St., will be a sister location to Romper Stompers Childcare Center, located at 2307 Central Ave.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.