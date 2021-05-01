An all-day outdoor event featuring live music and a car and motorcycle show will be held this summer at a local ski resort.
Music on the Mountain will take place beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at Sundown Mountain Resort, the facility recently announced.
A press release states that the event also will include a skate and bike jam presented by Olliewood Action Sports, food trucks, activities for children, a scavenger hunt and chairlift rides.
Scheduled musical acts include Catfish Murphy, The Struggle, The Broken Rubber Band and Laura and Robbie & The Barflys.
Admission is $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 6 to 11, while children 5 and younger will be admitted for free. Purchase tickets prior to the day of the event to receive 10% off.
Visit bit.ly/MusicOnMntSummer for tickets.
Car and motorcycle owners interested in participating in the show should email marketing@sundownmtn.com.