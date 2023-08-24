Blitzen Trapper

Blitzen Trapper will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 19, at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave., rural Maquoketa, according to an online announcement by the venue.

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — An Oregon-based indie band will perform a show this fall at a Jackson County music venue.

