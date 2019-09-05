When partnered with a child’s imagination, books can come to life.
Fostering creativity with a lifelong love of reading is the message behind a new mural that was unveiled Wednesday evening at Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque.
More than 30 people gathered in the library’s children’s program room to be some of the first to see the design of author, illustrator and graphic designer Tim Read. It includes images of children playing, relaxing and adventuring in a book-filled scene.
The design also featured local imagery, including a bridge, a bald eagle and a fluffy white poodle — a symbol of the library’s Reading to Rover program mascot, Valentino.
Devyn Stapleton, 7, of Dubuque, was one of those in attendance. He, along with his cousin Pashin Wideman, 9, also of Dubuque, enjoyed finding the books hidden in the mural.
“There’s one in the squirrel and over there in the car,” Devyn pointed out. “I think there’s also some books in the trees.”
Pashin added, “The car, the robot, just everything is my favorite.”
Carnegie-Stout Youth Services Manager Danielle Day said the project has been in the works for years, though discussions about the new design began moving forward in April.
“We have floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall cabinets (in that room),” she explained. “The artwork was done digitally so that it could be printed on the cabinets.”
Read, who has created murals for other libraries and schools in the state, said the artwork took approximately 125 hours to complete. Read also said that he worked with Graves Signs in Dubuque to print the vinyl image.
“Between (myself and the library), we really had the same idea, and I think the product is great,” he said. “I have a real belief in the library system and I wanted the message they were trying to convey to show up in the mural.”
Before the unveiling, Read held a drawing workshop during which 16 kids were able to express their creativity through sketching “silly monsters,” superheroes and more.
Funding for the mural was made possible through a gift from the late George Maruyama. George and his wife, Helen, were active and passionate in their support of many local organizations, including the library. George served more than three decades with the Friends of Carnegie-Stout Public Library.
Jo Grabow, president of the Friends of Carnegie-Stout Public Library, said that Maruyama “would steadfastly say, ‘We want kids to be reading books.’”
She added that the mural’s design, which includes a tree with “George and Helen” carved into it, has imagery that “we knew (George) would want” and “would fit the children of Dubuque.”
Grabow praised Read, calling his design timeless, impressive and something that would “catch the child’s eye.”
“(Read) wasn’t doing characters that come and go,” she said. “It would live on.”
Read said he wants his mural to stand the test of time.
“I want the kids to understand that this belongs to them, and this is their ‘forever piece,’” he said.