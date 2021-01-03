The population of an invasive moth is on the rise in Wisconsin after it was able to successfully reproduce following mild winter conditions.
Gypsy moth populations increased statewide about 60% in 2020 and southwest Wisconsin experienced a similar but less pronounced trend.
“Those fluctuations … are mostly driven by weather factors,” said Michael Falk, gypsy moth trapping coordinator with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. “Moth totals from year to year don’t always capture the degree to which the gypsy moth is spreading westward.”
The gypsy moth was introduced into the United States in 1869 in Massachusetts and has ravaged American forests by defoliating trees, particularly oaks. Gypsy moth caterpillars feed on trees’ leaves, stressing and ultimately killing the plants.
Wisconsin is one of 11 states, including Iowa and Illinois, to participate in a federal program intended to slow the spread of the insect as the species continues its westward trek. The program includes aerial spraying of a pheromone that confuses male gypsy moths and prevents them from mating.
The moth has not established itself across Iowa, but the northeastern part of the state is being monitored by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. The department believes the moth has penetrated about 25 miles east of the Mississippi River.
Swaths of Jackson County underwent aerial spraying in 2019, which the department deemed a success.
“Gypsy moth captures were quite low in Dubuque and Jackson counties during 2020, so there are no areas of concern for treatment this upcoming year,” said Mike Kintner, Iowa’s gypsy moth outreach and regulatory coordinator.
Brian Preston, executive director of the Dubuque County Conservation Department, was unaware of any outbreaks of gypsy moths in Dubuque County in 2020.
Steve Barg, executive director of the Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation, said the same. Jo Daviess County also has undergone spraying.
Scientists are uncertain what impacts climate change will have on the moth’s spread, but models predict that the boundary of infestation areas will expand northward, while the southern edge will retract.
Within infected areas, climate change also is expected to increase the frequency of severe storm events and extreme weather changes, which could lead to additional cold snaps that are effective at killing gypsy moth eggs.
“But overall, if winters are going to start trending warmer, it could definitely reduce the likelihood that we get that ‘help’ from the intense winter cold,” Falk said.
Longer periods of drought could inhibit the spread of fungal and viral diseases that kill gypsy moth caterpillars, potentially increasing their populations.
But people can put a significant dent in the moth’s spread because they are the primary means by which the insect infests new areas.
The moths deposit egg masses — which appear as tan, oval and the size of a quarter — on cars, and people can incidentally carry them on firewood. The masses can be destroyed by soaking them in warm, soapy water.
“If folks were to know what gypsy moths look like, especially people that live in Iowa and western Wisconsin, those are areas we … would absolutely want to know if a gypsy moth caterpillar, adult moth or egg mass was found,” Falk said.