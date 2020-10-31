Final feedback on the Dubuque County Conservation Master Plan, which outlines proposed projects at county parks and wildlife areas in the next several years, is due Sunday, Nov. 1.
Dubuque County Conservation Board Executive Director Brian Preston said his department has received plenty of comments so far, which has helped steer the direction the Conservation Board hopes to take in the next 20 years.
“This is a really thorough plan that considers a lot of different things, like how do we give people more access to nature and the outdoors without destroying the things out there,” he said.
Some short-term projects such as creating biking and hiking campsites along the Heritage Trail will begin this winter and, hopefully, will be open in the spring, Preston said.
Here are some of the other projects outlined in the plan.
Balltown OverlookThe overlook provides a view of the Mississippi River valley. The area already includes amphitheater seating, and the master plan proposes seating improvements and added shade. The plan also proposes creating more exhibits about the Driftless Region.
“Throughout this process, when we started, environmental education was kind of key in the entire project,” Preston said. “We wanted to expand the program and make sure that it’s inclusive and accessible to all populations.”
Bankston ParkProposed improvements to the park located outside Holy Cross include updating the campground. One popular suggestion in feedback offered so far is to add cabins to county campgrounds, Preston said.
The plan also calls for adding an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant walking route to fishing areas. Making trails and routes more accessible is a general theme throughout the entire master plan.
“Trails are just huge,” Preston said. “A lot of the comments were they wanted more trails, more connectivity, which has shown how popular trails have been during COVID-19.”
Bowstring Wildlife AreaBowstring is one of the county’s newest properties and is located between Bernard and Zwingle. Proposed improvements are developing a “soft trail system” in the area and adding a kayak launch site.
Finley’s LandingThe area, located near Sherrill, boasts a park, beach, marina and large sand bar. Goals outlined in the master plan are improving parking and beach access and the trail system. It also mentions adding cabins overlooking the Mississippi River.
Heritage PondThe pond is located just north of Dubuque and often is used as a trailhead for the Heritage Trail. It is also a popular spot for fishers, kayakers and paddleboarders. The master plan proposes adding a rental pavilion that “would allow users to rent bikes, kayaks and paddleboards to use at the pond, on the Heritage Trail, or on the nearby Little Maquoketa River.”
Another proposal is to make the area between the pond and nearby campground more distinct.
Heritage TrailUnder the master plan, officials propose paving areas of the Heritage Trail that are currently covered in limestone. Preston said this would make the trail more accessible, and officials also would include a limestone shoulder for hikers that prefer that surface.
“This paving project has greatest potential return to the county in terms of both economic and quality of life benefits,” plan documents state. “It’s not a small project but may be the most impactful and meaningful project in the entire Master Plan.”
Paving the trail would also reduce maintenance costs and extend its seasonal use, as the trail mostly can’t be used from November to April.
Another proposal is to better integrate the water trails along Heritage Trail to establish the “Premiere Peddle-Paddle Trail of the Midwest.” Making a comprehensive water trail system has been another overall goal of county conservation officials, Preston said.
“Prior to kayaks being so readily available, most waterways weren’t large enough to float a canoe,” he said. “But now with kayaks being more popular, it’s easy to float down the water.”
Plans also outline the potential for a path along the Southwest Arterial that would connect to the Heritage Trail. The ground has been leveled for a trail already, the plan states, but it has not been paved.
Interstate Power Co. Forest PreserveThis area is located between U.S. 61 and U.S. 151 in the southeastern part of the county.
The Tri-State Mountain Bike Riders group has been building a series of trails on the preserve and have increased its popularity, and Preston said adding more mountain bike trails is one exciting thing on the list.
The plan also notes that the parking lot of the preserve is often overwhelmed, and expansion of the area could help with this issue.
Massey MarinaWhile improvements to the marina and its hiking trails is in the plan, the biggest long-term goal for Massey Marina is for officials to work with the State of Iowa to connect the marina to trails on the Mines of Spain State Recreation Area.
Mud Lake ParkProposed projects at the park include expanding the parking lot and creating a trail network along the lake and Mississippi River dike.
New Wine ParkGoals in the master plan for the park north of Dyersville include improving the campground and adding cabins. Increased access to the park’s stream and implementing a trailhead for hikers and paddlers is also on the list.
Proving Grounds Recreation AreaThe plan includes proposals to create mountain biking trails in this area, with a goal of connecting to the Heritage Trail.
Other ideas include adding a dog park, rock climbing program and disc golf to Proving Grounds, which is just north of Dubuque.
Swiss ValleyA key goal in the master plan is connecting the three components of Swiss Valley — the nature center, nature preserve and Swiss Valley Park and campground — with a paved recreational trail.
Improving the nature center parking lot is also on the list, as the current one is often too small for the amount of traffic coming in.
“It creates safety issues for those coming in and out of the building,” Preston said.
Preston also said the plan proposes expanding the nature center building, with the possibility of including a banquet hall that could accommodate up to 200 people. Offices located on the first floor would also move to the second floor, the plan states, and bathrooms would be moved to the first floor and be accessible from outside.
Above-ground platforms for “glamping” tents at the Swiss Valley Park and preserve are also in the short-term goals of the master plan.
Whitewater Canyon Wildlife AreaProposals include adding basic amenities such as potable water and park shelters, as well as potentially some interpretive exhibits. The plan also mentions a series of “Selfie Stations” for people to enjoy.