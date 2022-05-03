DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A series greenlit by NBC's Peacock streaming service inspired by the "Field of Dreams" movie will be filmed in Iowa, officials announced today.
Universal Television announced that the limited series adaptation from Michael Schur "is establishing production offices and shooting locations in Iowa," with production slated to start this summer. Schur's resume as a producer includes "The Office," "Parks and Recreation" and "The Good Place."
Today's announcement does not specifically state where in Iowa filming will be done, but it does mention Boone, Clinton, Mahaska and Polk counties.
"The project will engage local crew, suppliers and other vendors to support all phases of production, including construction, catering, transportation and set decoration," states a press release. "Renovo Media Group, based in Clear Lake, will support the production with technical equipment and expertise. Musco Lighting, a renowned sports lighting vendor, and subsidiary Iowa Sports Turf will help light, design and construct the baseball field featured in the series."
Filming also will be done in Boston, Los Angeles and Minneapolis.
"The creative team behind this limited series cares deeply about the legacy of 'Field of Dreams,' and we felt we simply couldn't make it without shooting in Iowa," said executive producers Schur and Morgan Sackett in a joint statement in the release. "You can't think of the movie without thinking of the state -- and vice versa. We're thrilled to have the cooperation of Produce Iowa and many local businesses, who will help us bring the series to life."