Multiple investigations have been conducted into complaints of retaliation in the Dubuque Fire Department, including retaliation against some employees who participated in a civil trial against the city, according to documents recently obtained by the Telegraph Herald.
The documents state that a complaint was filed against Assistant Fire Chief Mark Ludescher alleging retaliation against Fire Department employees who participated in the “recently adjudicated civil trial against the City of Dubuque involving the fire department.”
Firefighter Jami Boss sued the city and then-Fire Chief Rick Steines in September 2020 for sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation. Following an eight-day civil trial in February of this year, a jury found that she proved her claims of sexual harassment and discrimination and awarded her $575,000.
Documents also show that a subsequent complaint was filed alleging Ludescher retaliated against an employee for involvement in the earlier retaliation investigation.
While the results or full scope of the first investigation have not been disclosed, the subsequent retaliation complaint was found to be valid by the city and resulted in a three-shift-day suspension from work — a total of 72 hours — without pay for Ludescher.
Ludescher also was investigated based on a complaint alleging a failure to respond to an employee complaint of inappropriate sexual workplace touching by a colleague, including a potential retaliatory transfer of the complaining employee within the fire department. An outside investigator, however, determined that complaint was unfounded.
The TH obtained documents with the limited information on the complaints and subsequent investigations after they were reviewed recently by the city’s Civil Service Commission.
The documents provided to the TH include completely redacted pages and passages, and the city declined to provide additional information, citing state code allowing the city to withhold documents that detail personal information of employees.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen and Fire Chief Amy Scheller, who started in the role in June, also declined to comment, and Ludescher did not return calls or emails seeking comment. Boss also declined to comment.
The obtained documents outline three investigations. At least two of the three were conducted by Rebecca Reif, of Ahlers & Cooney P.C., of Des Moines. She did not respond to a request for comment.
“In this case, the city manager opted to bring in an outside investigator for impartiality (the investigator knew none of the individuals involved),” states a passage in one of the documents outlining the “investigative process.” “The judgment against the city in 2022 found that the fire department hadn’t properly investigated complaints in the past, so the fire department was not the ideal entity to handle such an internal investigation.”
Investigation 1
The documents include multiple references to a complaint of retaliation against those who participated in the recent civil trial.
Boss filed her lawsuit in September 2020, alleging that she suffered years of sexual harassment while working as a firefighter. She also accused the city of violating the Iowa Civil Rights Act for sex discrimination and retaliation.
The matter went to trial in February, and ultimately, “the jury awarded Boss past damages of $50,000 for gender discrimination and $75,000 for sexual harassment along with future emotional distress damages of $150,000 for gender discrimination and $300,000 for sexual harassment,” states a press release issued at the time by the City of Dubuque.
Ludescher was named in the retaliation complaint and interviewed, but it appears that the complaint was not solely against him.
Investigation 2
Documents state that between May 18 and June 21, an independent investigation was conducted regarding another complaint that alleged “a failure to properly respond to an employee complaint of inappropriate sexual workplace touching by a colleague, including a potential retaliatory transfer of the complaining employee within the Dubuque Fire Department.”
Ludescher was named as a respondent in this complaint and was interviewed.
Ultimately, that complaint was determined to be unfounded.
Investigation 3
City documents state an additional complaint was filed against Ludescher in response to an incident that occurred on June 2.
Based on investigation interviews, Ludescher reportedly told a lieutenant in the fire department — whose name is redacted but who was an “acting” assistant chief at the time — either “I got my final report the other day. Thanks a lot” or “got my report. Thanks a lot (redacted).” The comment was in response to the lieutenant being named as a witness in an earlier investigation for a complaint in which Ludescher was interviewed as an accused party.
Ludescher told investigators he made the comment because he was upset to see the lieutenant named as a witness in the previous investigation.
“To Ludescher, seeing (redacted)’s name confirmed that (redacted) was one of the department employees who testified ‘in support of (redacted),’ and this upset him,” city documents state. “Ludescher found it ‘deceitful” that (redacted) ‘played dumb’ and acted as though he was not involved in (redacted) lawsuit or complaint, but seeing his name indicated he was on (redacted) side.”
Ludescher told investigators he brought the issue up again with the lieutenant later in the day and told him, “Do you really think I would retaliate against you, (redacted)?”
Documents state that Ludescher told investigators he then walked out without letting the lieutenant respond.
The lieutenant told investigators that he told Ludescher the complaint was not about Ludescher, to which Ludescher responded, “Well, your name was on the list.”
The lieutenant also told investigators that “Ludescher’s comments made him uncomfortable because Ludescher is a ‘superior.’”
Reif determined the complaint to be founded and said the comments made by Ludescher could “chill a person in (redacted)’s position from forthrightingly participating in an internal investigation.” Reif also stated that Ludescher’s comments likely “breached the confidentiality of the prior investigation.”
Penalty
City staff met with Ludescher on July 25 and “informed him of the likely discipline” but did not institute it at that time due to Ludescher’s alleging violations of the state code chapter that covers the rights of peace officers and public safety and emergency personnel.
The disciplinary notice ultimately was given to him on Oct. 5. On Oct. 14, Van Milligen sent a letter to Ludescher in response to questions he had about the investigative process.
The section of the letter on “progressive discipline” states, “You’ve inquired why you’re being suspended as opposed to a lesser degree of discipline under a progressive discipline policy. The city does have a progressive discipline policy and, under normal circumstances, progressive discipline is an option. However, the city always retains the right to discipline, up to and including termination, based on the type and severity of the behavior. This situation was deemed to be atypical, and as such, it warranted a higher level of discipline.”
On Oct. 18, Ludescher appealed his suspension.
“I have received little to no formal education from the City of Dubuque on this subject,” he wrote in his appeal. “I have been employed with the City of Dubuque since 1979 and have never received any form of discipline.”
On Nov. 3, he submitted another letter withdrawing his appeal and saying, “I would again request further training in the areas that I have fallen short in.”
