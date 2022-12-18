Multiple investigations have been conducted into complaints of retaliation in the Dubuque Fire Department, including retaliation against some employees who participated in a civil trial against the city, according to documents recently obtained by the Telegraph Herald.

The documents state that a complaint was filed against Assistant Fire Chief Mark Ludescher alleging retaliation against Fire Department employees who participated in the “recently adjudicated civil trial against the City of Dubuque involving the fire department.”

