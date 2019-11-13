CUBA CITY, Wis. — Two people were injured in a crash Sunday west of Cuba City.
JoAnn Harris, 54, of rural Cuba City, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque for treatment, while Adriano Ayres, 42, of rural Platteville, was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Grant County D and Grant County H. The release states that Ayres was southbound on Grant County D when he did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection and his vehicle crashed into Harris’ vehicle, which was eastbound on Grant County H. Both vehicles then entered the ditch.
Ayres was cited with failure to stop at a stop sign.