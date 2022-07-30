Four Democrats seek their party’s nomination to run in the November election to represent Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Small business owner and nonprofit leader Rebecca Cooke, Army veteran and retired CIA officer Deb McGrath, retired pediatric physician Dr. Mark Neumann and Wisconsin Sen. Brad Pfaff, of Onalaska, will appear on the Aug. 9 ballot in the Democratic primary.
Democrat Ron Kind is retiring from the seat after 25 years. The district includes Crawford and Grant counties.
The winner of the August primary will advance to the November election to face Republican Derrick Van Orden, who narrowly lost to Kind in 2020. Van Orden is unopposed in his party’s primary.
Rebecca Cooke
Cooke said voters in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District are tired of legacy and long-term politicians who have not provided the support they need.
“I’ve experienced failed policy and don’t think we need more political elites,” she said. “In the last couple of months, there is a resounding disappointment with inflation and what that’s doing to peoples’ lives. From the health care perspective, a lot of people are unable to get the care they need.”
The daughter of dairy farmers, Cooke said she has seen agriculture hit too hard by “Big Ag” and the monopolization of segments of the agricultural industry.
“We are one of the many farms in the area who had to sell our cows due to the price of milk,” she said. “That is a big part of our identity and heritage in the region and needs to be addressed.”
Cooke said she wants to shake politicians from their complacency and solve economic hardships — inflation, health care barriers, child care access — that benefit rich people as a solution to economic issues on which she is running.
“People are being price-gouged by big corporations,” she said. “We need officials who are going to take on these powers instead of accepting their donations. We need people who are going to enforce antitrust laws. We need politicians who are going to take on Big Pharma and make sure drug prices can be negotiated.”
Deb McGrath
Deb McGrath retired from a career in the Army and working undercover for the CIA to her hometown of Menomonie, Wis.
She said her rural upbringing and life of service have shaped her into the right person to represent western Wisconsin, especially following the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.
“We need someone to fight for our families, our economy and the strength of our nation,” she said. “Now is the time for someone to stand up to the radical right, offer a reasonable response and fight for people’s rights.”
McGrath commended Kind for decades of service but said some critical issues for rural Wisconsinites have been forgotten in recent years, including agriculture trade balance, infrastructure on the Upper Mississippi River, child care, women’s rights and rural broadband.
“This is what we need for business, for education, for health and for emergency preparedness,” she said. “We can’t leave these people behind. Many people are feeling marginalized and resentful about not having what they feel are the building blocks to help them.”
McGrath said her international service also would help her address global causes of current inflation, while fighting for “immediate relief” by making expanded child care tax credit access permanent and tackling monopolies.
Mark Neumann
Neumann said a life in medicine has given him both the temperament and perspective needed in Congress.
“My experience as a doctor has afforded me an ability to maintain a level of calm in the storm because I was doing critical care,” he said. “That’s a good skill to carry into the political arena.”
Neumann also ran for Kind’s seat as Democrat in 2020, receiving 20% of the vote in his party’s primary.
He said his career in medicine also has shown him negative ramifications of the nation’s current health care financing system, which he said voters increasingly mention.
“A lot of people are feeling the distress of the insecurity of their health care payment — be that insurance or otherwise,” Neumann said. “I advocate strongly for a single-payer national insurance plan. We call Medicare for All. It just needs political will to move it forward.”
Neumann said the U.S. needs to lead the world in preparing for the impacts of climate change.
“At this point, we’re not going to be able to turn it around, so we need to adapt to mitigate the changes,” he said. “It’s hitting home for Americans now because we can all see, in our own short lives, that weather patterns are far more extreme than they ever have been.”
Brad Pfaff
Pfaff said a life at the convergence of government service and agriculture makes him the right choice to represent Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District.
After 12 years as an agriculture and rural development staffer in Kind’s office, Pfaff was appointed by former President Barack Obama to be Wisconsin’s executive director for farm service programs in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency. In 2015, he took over as deputy administrator for the Farm Service Agency.
In January 2019, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers nominated Pfaff to be Wisconsin’s secretary of agriculture. He served in that position until the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate rejected his nomination in November of that year. He has served in the Wisconsin State Senate since 2021.
“As someone who used my entire adult professional life working with rural leaders and people in rural communities, I’m prepared to do this,” he said. “The people out here in rural Wisconsin know me. They recognize the fact that I’ve always been there for them.”
Pfaff said rural America has been “overlooked and left behind for too long.”
“It needs someone who will stand in the well of the U.S. House of Representatives and speak for, advocate for and to ensure that we get our fair share, be that transportation funding, be that economic development dollars, broadband dollars or accessible and affordable health care,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.