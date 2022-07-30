Four Democrats seek their party’s nomination to run in the November election to represent Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Small business owner and nonprofit leader Rebecca Cooke, Army veteran and retired CIA officer Deb McGrath, retired pediatric physician Dr. Mark Neumann and Wisconsin Sen. Brad Pfaff, of Onalaska, will appear on the Aug. 9 ballot in the Democratic primary.

