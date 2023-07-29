FARLEY, Iowa — Steve “Lefty” Benda loved to crack a good joke.
He threw his whole body into storytelling, adding hand gestures or dramatic pauses for comedic effect. His quick hits always landed well, too, whether it was a witty one-liner or turn of phrase.
The lifelong Farley resident even carried a small, black notebook with him to jot down his favorite jokes or stories, usually writing a few words in his signature scrawl so he could look back at it later and laugh all over again.
“He was the jokester of the family, that’s for sure,” said Darla Benda, Steve’s wife. “He was so witty, and he could turn around and have a comeback for someone (instantly).”
Steve died May 4, shortly after cracking jokes with the priest administering his last rites. He was 63.
Steve was born Feb. 12, 1960, and grew up in Farley with five siblings. In grade school, he received the nickname “Lefty” for reasons long forgotten, and the playful moniker followed him through the rest of his life.
He and Darla married June 21, 1980, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, and the couple had two children, Tammy and Martin. Steve took the family on vacation each summer as far east as Ireland and as far west as Nevada.
“He always told stories so well,” recalled Tammy Klingman, Steve’s daughter. “He always wanted to tell everybody what we’d seen and done when we got back, and he’d take pictures of the goofiest stuff (to show people).”
Steve was never one to sit still, and he kept busy over the years at work or volunteering. He worked for a time at Nickol Boring in Dyersville before taking up a 30-year career with the Iowa Department of Transportation.
He worked as a garage operations assistant in the maintenance department until his retirement in 2017 and drove a snow plow for many years. During the winter months, Steve would watch the Weather Channel religiously to make sure he was ready to get out on the roads when needed.
He took surprise snowstorms personally as a result, sometimes emailing meteorologists if their forecasts led him astray.
“One year, one of his co-workers had little kids at Christmastime, and we were going to get a storm,” Darla recalled. “And Lefty said, ‘I’ll switch (shifts) with you, so you can be home for your kids on Christmas morning.’ That’s just the kind of person he was.”
Steve also was heavily involved in the Farley community and served several years on the City Council and one term as mayor. He also spent time on the Farley Park Board.
Steve was a volunteer firefighter for 25 years at the Farley Fire Department and responded to a variety of calls. He learned about the joy of saving people’s lives and homes but also experienced the immense grief that comes with responding to a fatal call.
“It meant a lot to him to be involved like that,” said Martin. “He just wanted to give back to the community.”
Even after his retirement from the department in 2012, Steve would perk up at the sound of sirens. In 2017, he was inducted into the Dubuque County Firefighters Association “Hall of Flame.”
Steve picked up a number of hobbies over the years and especially enjoyed spending time outside. He liked camping, and he was prone to telling stories around a campfire with friends, family and strangers alike.
He had a personal interest in U.S. and local history, and he liked spicy food and do-it-yourself projects. Some home projects went better than others, however, and Steve once found himself soaked with water while trying to replace a bathroom counter.
Above all else, Steve took a special kind of joy from seeing his 2-year-old granddaughter, Olivia. He rejoiced in receiving the baby photos Tammy sent daily, and he was quick to volunteer to hold or watch over Olivia when she visited.
“When she was first born, he’d always be like, ‘Well, I’ll hold her, you go do what you need to do,’” Tammy recalled. “But once he was in a spot with her, he was kind of afraid at first to move or anything so he didn’t (wake) her.”
In 2015, Steve was diagnosed with kidney cancer. He rarely let on if he was feeling poorly, not wanting to burden friends and family. He pulled through several major health issues, including a 12-day hospitalization after a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Late last year, Steve’s health began to decline, but he continued to press on and spent as much time as possible with family. In February, Darla coordinated a card shower for Steve’s birthday, and he received more than 200 cards.
Shortly before his death, he recorded voice messages for members of his family so they could listen back to them after he was gone. He spent his final days at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center surrounded by loved ones.
“He wasn’t even scared. He was at peace,” Darla recalled. “He looked at us and said, ‘I’m going to go see my dad (who died when Steve was young).’”