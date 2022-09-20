Dubuque officials said a parking and mobility plan could help shape the city’s public transportation systems for the next 10 to 15 years.
City staff spoke on Monday to Dubuque City Council to provide an update on the Smart Parking & Mobility Management Plan, which will provide a roadmap for how the city can implement new technologies into its parking and transportation systems, including using city cameras to identify empty street spaces, installing parking payment kiosks at the corner of every street to replace individual parking meters and incorporating ridesharing companies into new city parking technologies.
In July, the city hired Walker Consultants, RDG Planning & Design and Bolton & Menk Inc. to design the city’s Smart Parking & Mobility Management Plan. City officials intend for the plan to identify ways the city could use new technologies to improve parking access and efficiency while also making the city easier for residents to navigate.
“We have seven parking ramps, three different technology systems and one of those is obsolete,” said Ryan Knuckey, city director of transportation services. “We’re looking at how people travel throughout Dubuque.”
Knuckey said the plan is currently in the data collection phase, with city staff and consultants gathering parking data and occupancy rates and conducting onsite tours of local parking ramps, lots and parking meter districts.
From November to March, consultants will develop scenarios for how the city can incorporate new parking technologies. They are expected to present their final findings and recommendations by July.
Throughout the process, the city will aim to gather public input on how it could best improve parking and transportation in the city, including hosting a daytime tabling event and community bike ride on Oct. 13 and 14, respectively.
“We’re going to start engaging a lot more stakeholders,” Knuckey said. “We want input.”
City Council members made several suggestions for what city staff and consultants could do to improve parking and mobility throughout the city.
Council Members David Resnick and Katy Wethal suggested city staff explore making city streets more accessible for walking and biking.
“I hope that (there is) transportation (improvements) for children to get them outside and walking and on bike paths,” Wethal said. “I hope that we don’t miss that opportunity through all this.”
City Council Member Susan Farber suggested the city examine how it could incorporate electric vehicle charging stations into parking infrastructure and requiring people to pay in order to use them.
“Hopefully this is part of the research,” Farber said. “That would be another source of revenue for the city.”
However, City Manager Mike Van Milligen warned against the City Council asking for the project to expand beyond its current scope and stressed that the new plan will prioritize finding ways to improve the city’s parking and mobility systems.
“This is not a complete streets study,” Van Milligen said. “I don’t want people to get expectations and then be disappointed of why that isn’t addressed in the study.”
The city first began using new parking technology in 2020 with a three-month pilot program to install “smart parking meters” on more than 100 downtown spaces.
The meters provided customers with more payment options and informed city staff when an occupied space’s paid-for time had expired.
Knuckey said the eventual implementation action plan that will come from the study will aim to provide a long-term roadmap on how the city can invest in parking and mobility over the next several years, which, for example, could include projects like replacing the city’s street parking meters and updating the management systems for the city’s parking ramps.
However, he stressed that the plan will likely take some time to implement.
“We’re looking at how Dubuque will look in 10 to 15 years,” Knuckey said, later adding. “I want to be very clear that we can’t fix everything at once.”
(1) comment
Here we go again.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.