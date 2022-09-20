Dubuque officials said a parking and mobility plan could help shape the city’s public transportation systems for the next 10 to 15 years.

City staff spoke on Monday to Dubuque City Council to provide an update on the Smart Parking & Mobility Management Plan, which will provide a roadmap for how the city can implement new technologies into its parking and transportation systems, including using city cameras to identify empty street spaces, installing parking payment kiosks at the corner of every street to replace individual parking meters and incorporating ridesharing companies into new city parking technologies.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Lou Stuhle

Here we go again.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.