The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Tyler L. Howell, 25, of 1337 Main St., No. 2, was arrested at 4:43 a.m. Thursday at his residence on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon, as well as a warrant charging violation of parole.
- Katie A. Heffner, 34, of 914½ Rhomberg Ave., reported the theft of $900 between 4 a.m. Tuesday and 12:45 a.m. Wednesday from her residence.
- Harter Portable Restrooms, of New Vienna, Iowa, reported a case of arson causing $800 damage to a portable restroom between midnight Friday and midnight Saturday in the area of Timber Hyrst Court and Creek Wood Drive.