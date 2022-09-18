One of the biggest misconceptions that Bryan Kamper hears about alternative education programs is that they are schools for “bad kids.”
“Alternative programs are referred to like that often — ours and other ones as well — and that is not true,” said Kamper, program supervisor at Northwest Special Education Cooperative in Elizabeth, Ill. “Our kids are good kids that just had road bumps in life, and they need support to help straighten that out.”
The cooperative, which serves students in 11 school districts across Jo Daviess, Stephenson and Carroll counties, is one of multiple alternative education programs in the tri-state area.
Some students have individualized education plans or need additional behavior or emotional support services. Others were at risk of dropping out of school or failing to garner enough credits to graduate with their peers.
Whatever the circumstance, alternative education programs are designed to help students reach their goal of graduation or living independently.
“What I see happening from the students that I talk to is that it changes their view of school,” said Mark Burns, Dubuque Community School District’s executive director of secondary education, speaking about the district’s Alta Vista Campus. “It’s a success-driven program, and we’re really focused on the needs of each individual student. With that, the students begin to thrive in school.”
Local offerings
The Alta Vista Campus is the hub for alternative education in the Dubuque district and serves about 250 students, said Eddie Santiago, campus administrator.
The campus’ main program, the Alternative Learning Center, offers hands-on learning, success coaching and credit recovery opportunities for high-schoolers. The center has about 140 students in its program for 11th- and 12th-grade students and about 40 in its ninth-and-10th-grade program.
On a recent afternoon, biology students sat at tables and lab stations in one of the school’s science classrooms, completing either a virtual lab or a scavenger hunt worksheet about DNA. Teacher Rachel Evanoff circled the room to answer questions and make sure students were staying on task.
“I try to do as much modeling and as many labs as I can, and almost every assignment has a choice,” said Evanoff. “It tends to increase motivation by quite a bit.”
Students Brittani Washington, 17, and Ashton Dent, 16, worked together to complete their worksheet. Both are in their second year at ALC, where Brittani said she enjoys the smaller, more relaxed environment.
“You can get more one-on-one help, and you have more freedom and different opportunities,” she said.
The Alta Vista Campus also serves special education students in its HEART (Housing, Education and Rehabilitation Training), Cornerstone and Summit programs.
In the HEART program, 11th- and 12th-grade students take courses at the Alta Vista Campus and spend half their day at a work site completing a hands-on project, such as remodeling a house.
Cornerstone program staff at the Alta Vista Campus work with students in middle and high school who are in need of intensive social-emotional or behavioral support, and the Summit program serves special education students who have completed graduation requirements and are still eligible for district services to help them develop the skills to be as independent as possible.
Teacher Amy Taylor-Kramer said 21 students are enrolled in the Summit program. Their daily activities include tasks such as shredding documents for the campus or managing a food pantry and open closet, as well as visiting area businesses and developing social skills through interactive games.
Twin sisters Brooke and Abby Ricks laughed as they played a dice game with fellow student Kenny Smith, while paraprofessional Joyce Moore watched.
“Who’s winning?” Moore asked.
“Not me,” Abby replied, as she concentrated on rolling the dice.
Western Dubuque Community School District’s alternative education program for 11th- and 12th-graders houses two teachers and more than 15 students in a building near Western Dubuque High School. Students in the program follow the same curricula as their peers in a mainstream classroom, receive the same diploma and can choose to be involved in activities or athletics at their home high school.
“They are a regular student that just has a different avenue to graduate,” said Western Dubuque High School Principal Jacob Feldmann.
Seeking support
Area officials emphasized that students and their families have a choice in whether they will attend an alternative school. They also said the decision is not a punishment, but a way to offer additional support and specialized resources.
“It’s not punitive in any regard whatsoever,” said Santiago. “It’s just that students need different styles of learning, so we meet students where they’re at and take them where they need to be. Students have to want to be part of our campus.”
If staff notice students struggling in the traditional classroom, whether due to behavioral issues, chronic absenteeism or other academic concerns, the first step is typically a program within the school.
For example, Dubuque Senior and Hempstead high schools offer a “Connections” program for ninth-grade students and a “Success” program for 10th-graders. In the program, a group of about 45 students will take classes together, with smaller class sizes and the same core group of teachers.
The high schools also serve students in the Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates program, or iJag, in which students work with a teacher to monitor their grades, study career development and plan for life after high school.
“That group of teachers will end up monitoring the kids for a year or two after high school’s done to help them continue their avenues into college or trade or the workforce,” Santiago said.
Feldmann said Western Dubuque schools also utilize in-school intervention for students before considering the alternative program. These include Excel, an at-risk program for high-schoolers in which students receive weekly lessons on topics such as organization and managing anxiety.
Maquoketa Community School District Superintendent Tara Notz said the Maquoketa Alternative Classroom program, or MAC, serves high school students who are behind on credits or who seek a more flexible, independent educational environment. The program, which serves about 10 to 12 students per semester, is housed at Maquoketa High School.
The Maquoketa district also has behavioral interventionists at Briggs Elementary and Maquoketa Middle schools, who work one-on-one with students that need additional behavioral support. Students who are particularly struggling in a larger classroom environment may even temporarily choose to sit with the behavioral interventionist but continue learning with their class in real time via Zoom or a similar virtual platform.
“We’re trying to find other ways to provide kids with that just-in-time sort of support. It doesn’t mean you have to have a behavior plan or a disability, because we all need something different at certain times,” Notz said. “We’re trying to be more flexible with that.”
‘The pilot of their own ship’
However, if students still struggle or need additional support, they and their families will work with teachers, administrators and counselors to decide whether the switch to a more structured alternative environment would be best for them.
Many of the students who come to the Alternative Learning Center in Dubuque are identified as at risk of dropping out of school or are behind in completing the credits that they need to graduate.
“It could be any roadblock that kept them from attending school and earning credits,” said Alternative Learning Center English teacher Nicole Thor, “With the COVID-19 (pandemic), we’re seeing a lot more students that just didn’t engage in hybrid learning or online learning, so they’re behind.”
Christian Reif, 17, was one such student. He previously attended Dubuque Senior, but online and hybrid education left him less motivated to complete coursework and attend class.
“I didn’t really do much during my sophomore year, and I got behind,” he said. “It was going to be easier for me to graduate on time if I came here.”
On a Tuesday morning in late August, all was quiet at Western Dubuque’s alternative program as students sat at tables, reading textbooks or individually completing assignments.
“I circulate and help if they have questions, correct their work, go over papers, and I can be here if they just need to talk to someone,” said teacher Carla Altes. “We don’t do big lecture classes because every kid is working on a different thing. They’re the pilot of their own ship.”
Mya Lindauer, a senior, joined the alternative program last year.
“Regular school just wasn’t for me,” she said. “Presenting gave me anxiety, and I started failing a lot of my classes.”
The alternative program has been “so much better,” she said. It also allows her to leave school early and receive academic credit for time she spends working at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Monticello, Iowa.
Students in Western Dubuque’s alternative program work on two classes at a time, at their own pace.
“I think it takes away their stress because they will take a test here when they’re ready for it,” said alternative program teacher Amanda Willenborg. “We do have certain timelines and deadlines, but it can be a little more flexible. It’s also a smaller environment, so it’s easier to ask questions.”
Willenborg spent that Tuesday morning working with juniors Dylan Reittinger and Aaron Jasper. The two students watched as she wrote equations on a whiteboard, demonstrating how to calculate interest.
Aaron said he “wasn’t finding my fit” at Western Dubuque High School.
“I kind of just wanted to get school over with faster,” he said.
Dylan shared a similar sentiment.
“I probably wasn’t going to graduate if I stayed,” he said. “I was getting into trouble, getting off task. I came up here, and I’m getting stuff done.”
Joining forces
While larger school districts such as Dubuque and Western Dubuque have the student population to fill their own alternative programs, some smaller area districts turn to partnerships or co-ops to meet their students’ needs.
“A consortium-based alternative programming makes it feasible for us because none of the districts our size would be able to offer the necessary supports without it,” said Tim Vincent, superintendent of the Galena, Ill., school district, which sends students to Northwest Special Education Cooperative in Elizabeth.
The cooperative serves students in kindergarten through 12th grade and currently has 28 students.
Kamper said all students who come to the school have an IEP in their home district. Some students exhibit behaviors such as verbal or physical aggression, while others are anxious in a larger school environment and might benefit from the structured, smaller classrooms of the cooperative. The school’s staff are trained in trauma-informed care, verbal de-escalation and other strategies to help students manage behavioral problems.
“The approach of it is not like, ‘This is bad; you’re naughty,’” Kamper said. ‘The approach is, ‘How can you take some ownership, and how can we help you so that next time, this doesn’t happen again?’ … We try to intervene early and appropriately and have a better outcome.”
In addition to helping students learn to manage behavioral or social-emotional needs, Northwest Special Education Cooperative emphasizes academic success through strategies such as regular reading interventions.
“When a student struggles with behaviors at their home district, they’re usually behind academically because probably they were out of the classroom and missed out on a lot of instruction,” Kamper said.
Other districts employ similar models for alternative education.
Bellevue and Maquoketa Community School districts are part of a partnership school in DeWitt, Iowa, for students with behavioral needs. While Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer said the district currently does not have any students placed there, two high school students from Maquoketa are attending the school, according to Notz.
Last year, Platteville (Wis.) High School collaborated with Southwest Wisconsin Technical College to launch a CNC machine/operator program through which students completed their CNC certifications in the morning and took high school academic classes in the afternoons.
Principal Jacob Crase said the program not only served as a springboard for students in the career and technical education fields, but it also provided credit recovery opportunities for at-risk students.
“We had one student that participated in the program last year where they were missing so many core academic classes that traditional high school graduation wasn’t necessarily an option, but they were able to take the morning and get the CNC certification, and then in the afternoons, the student worked on their high school equivalency diploma and completed that,” he said.
Forming relationships
Kamper said about 60% of students who attend Northwest Special Education Cooperative eventually return to their home schools, while the remaining 40% will finish their high school education at the cooperative.
“We want to make sure they are staying in their home school if they can be successful in their home school,” said cooperative Director Tracy Dahl.
Students in Western Dubuque’s alternative program also can attend the program for a time before returning to their original high school. At the Alta Vista Campus, however, Santiago said that only “a small percentage” of students return to their home schools.
“We’ve come to realize that when students are with us, they don’t want to go back,” he said.
He noted that some students return to their home school during the day to take a specialized course such as welding, metals or auto mechanics. A recent expansion at the Alta Vista campus created a woodworking and construction lab for students to take those classes on campus.
No matter how long students remain in the alternative program, staff emphasize building relationships with the students they teach.
“Our biggest attribute to students is the ability to grow relationships with them, with our small classes,” said Thor, noting that classes at the Alternative Learning Center typically range from 15 to 18 students. “When you build a relationship like that, learning happens because you’ve gained trust.”
That environment already has made an impact on Savannah Dean, 17, who is in her first year at the Alternative Learning Center. She previously attended Hempstead, where she struggled to connect with her teachers.
“I feel like the connection with the teachers is a lot better (at Alta Vista Campus), she said. “The teachers at Hempstead are more like your mom, and you keep things from them. Here, it’s just like you can talk to them about anything.”
Santiago, in his first year at the helm of Alta Vista Campus, also has observed the power of those relationships.
“I’ve had students already tell me this year about how much they end up loving the smaller classes, how good they feel about being able to get their work done in class with that support,” Santiago said. “To have that adult with them in the room to encourage them, to guide them, to help them take ownership of their learning has been monumental for students.”
