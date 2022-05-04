A pair of country acts will take the stage on Thursday night of this summer’s Dubuque County Fair, and officials confirmed there will not be a musical headliner on Saturday night again this year.
Country-rap duo The Lacs and country singer Chase Matthew will headline the July 28 concert. Fair officials shared details about the event with the Telegraph Herald prior to publicly announcing it this morning.
Earlier this week, the fair announced that the Pop 2000 Tour hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick, of ’N Sync fame, will take the stage on Friday, July 29. That concert also will feature artists O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, David Cook and LFO.
“It’s what a lot of people in their early 20s and 30s want to see,” said Fair Manager Kevin Kotz. “We’re very excited about the announcements.”
The Lacs, a country-rap duo from Georgia, has had four of its albums chart on the Billboard 200.
Meanwhile, Matthew, a country singer hailing from Tennessee, has garnered “70 million streams in a short four months with his project ‘County Line,’” according to the press release from the fair.
Ticket prices for the July 28 performance range from $5, for hillside admission bought in advance, to $20, for the front stage area. They will go on sale on Monday, May 9, and can be bought at dbqfair.com, by calling 563-588-1999 or in person at the fair office.
Meanwhile, this will be the third year that the fair has not featured a musical headliner on Saturday night since making changes to its traditional schedule in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tractor pull again will be held on Saturday.
Kotz described the decision to hold the fair’s concerts on Thursday and Friday nights as a business decision driven by the competition to book popular music acts and the desire to keep the concerts affordable for attendees.
“Our competition is stiff right now with other county fairs,” he said. “We know that by the time they get to our fair, which is at the end of July, they may have spent a lot of their concert money.”
Kotz added that the move to Thursday and Friday concerts is not permanent and the scheduling of concerts for future fairs will be dependent on the availability of music acts.
“It could be different next year,” he said. “Sometimes, we need to look at when acts are available to get what we want.”
Kotz also said the switch has benefited the fair by drawing more attention to the tractor pull, while retaining similar attendance levels for the concerts.
“We’ve found that people wanted to start their weekend early,” he said. “It’s a good business decision for the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.”
The fair also again plans to hold a free concert on Tuesday night this year. The announcement of the featured act will be made on Tuesday, May 10.
Meanwhile, racing will be featured on Wednesday and Sunday of fair week, while the demolition derby will be held on that Sunday.