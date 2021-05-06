Dubuque Community Schools once again has been recognized for its commitment to music education.
The district is one of 686 recognized as 2021 Best Communities for Music Education by The NAMM Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the National Association of Music Merchants. No other local districts made the list.
The designation “is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students,” according to a press release.
To qualify, Dubuque district officials submitted information about areas such as funding, music class participation, instruction time and “community music-making programs,” the release states.