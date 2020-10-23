A Dubuque event on Thursday that was to feature Donald Trump Jr. was called off due to “a weather-related issue,” according to a campaign spokesman.
The campaign framed it as a postponement initially. Trump Jr. had planned to visit the city to stump for his father, President Donald Trump.
Trump Victory Iowa spokeswoman Preya Samsundar said Thursday afternoon that the campaign intended to schedule another event in Dubuque ahead of the Nov. 3 election, but it was unclear if Trump Jr. would attend as final details had not been worked out yet.
“As for Donald Jr., I’m not certain,” she said. “But we will have surrogates moving all over, like we have the ambassador (former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad) touring eastern Iowa right now.”