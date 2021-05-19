GUTTENBERG, Iowa — A fire Monday afternoon destroyed a garage in rural Guttenberg, but no injuries were reported.
The Guttenberg Fire Department was dispatched to 29225 Garber Road at 4:16 p.m. Monday, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the department.
The detached garage was fully engulfed when emergency responders arrived. Crews were able to contain the fire to the garage and remained on scene until 8 p.m. extinguishing hot spots.
Authorities deemed the blaze to be accidental in nature. According to the press release, the homeowner was burning trash near the garage when an item exploded and sent hot embers against the garage. The structure ignited quickly due to its construction material, the release stated.