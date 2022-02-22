A man arrested in connection with a Dubuque shooting now faces a federal charge.
Diangelo D. Washington, 23, is charged in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with possession of a firearm by a felon.
Due to the federal charge, state-level charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and possession of a firearm by a felon were dismissed in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County.
Court documents state that Dubuque police officers responded at about 2 a.m. Oct. 31 to the area of 14th Street and Central Avenue after a disturbance was reported. While officers were investigating, they heard multiple gunshots in the area.
Three spent 9 mm shell casings and a handgun were found, documents state. No injuries were reported.
Police used camera footage from the area to identify Washington as the shooter, federal court documents state. The footage shows Washington leaving a gas station at 1401 Central Ave. and firing multiple shots in the direction of a vehicle.
Federal court documents state that police believe they identified the driver of the vehicle but have been unsuccessful in attempts to interview him. The driver was not named in documents.
Documents state that Washington had multiple felony convictions prior to the Oct. 31 shooting.
Washington appeared in federal court in relation to the charge on Feb. 7. No further court dates have been scheduled yet.