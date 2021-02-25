GUTTENBERG, Iowa -- Guttenberg Public Library will start offering expanded hours next week.
Starting Monday, March 1, the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, according to an online announcement.
Library staff will no longer require visitors to have an appointment, though they will monitor the number of people in the building and ask visitors to limit their time in the library.
Two public computers will be available, which visitors can use for up to 30 minutes each. Officials ask that visitors return materials by placing them in the book drop outside or the cart in the lobby.
Library staff will continue to offer curbside pickup.
More information is available by calling 563-252-3108.