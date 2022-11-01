Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque and Manchester, Iowa, as well as Shullsburg, Wis.
A longtime Dubuque bar is under new ownership.
A longtime Dubuque bar is under new ownership.
Dusty Rogers is now the owner of Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road. Rogers also owns Dubuque Sports Complex and Dusty Rogers Baseball and Softball Academy.
Logan Klinge took over as the bar’s general manager.
“I’ve been coming here for over 20 years,” Rogers said. “I liked the atmosphere and the diversity. It’s not a real young crowd but a perfect blend. You can find someone here anywhere from 21 years old to 91 years old. It makes us unique.”
Robert “Bub” Leytem owned the bar from the 1980s until his death in 2012. His wife, Sheri Leytem, then took the helm.
Rogers said he knows the Leytem family very well, and Sheri Leytem reached out to him about taking over ownership of the bar after hearing Rogers was interested.
“Bub never closed, not even if it was storming,” Rogers recalled. “I’m the same way. I think consistency is important. I want to follow in (Bub’s) footsteps.”
Rogers has made several changes since taking over ownership at the end of September, including adding more televisions in the bar area and by the pool tables.
The dartboard has been moved away from tables in the bar area to near the pool tables, in an area of the business now dubbed “the game room.”
The bar’s back room now is called “Bub’s Back Room,” which Rogers plans as a place for groups to hold events. Looking ahead, he said, he hopes to find more ways to honor the late, former owner.
“I think we’re a staple in town,” Klinge said. “We’re definitely one on the list in terms of longevity.”
Dog House Lounge is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. The bar can be reached at 563-556-7611 and found on Facebook at facebook.com/doghousedubuque.
