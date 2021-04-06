A judge sentenced a Dubuque man to 50 years in prison for sexually abusing two children in separate incidents, declaring that the man’s actions will haunt his victims for decades.
“The ripples from the defendant’s actions will still be moving outward long after any of us are here,” Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt said Monday during a sentencing hearing for Christopher W. Stechman.
Stechman, 45, previously entered a written guilty plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for charges of two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, first-degree harassment and third-degree harassment.
As part of a plea deal, charges that would be dismissed are indecent contact with a child, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, enticing a minor and three counts of third-degree sexual abuse.
“The damage inflicted by the defendant is incalculable,” Shubatt said.
Stechman was arrested in March 2020 after a girl reported multiple incidents of sexual abuse by Stechman, whom she knew.
In June, Stechman was charged again after a man reported being sexually abused repeatedly by Stechman, whom he knew, about a decade earlier when he was a boy.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information on victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Stechman then was charged again in July after he repeatedly sent sexual photos, videos, gifs and memes to a person he knew despite that person not wanting to receive the materials.
The photos sent by Stechman included nude images of another person he knew, according to the documents. That person did not give him permission to share those photos.
“The only thing that stopped the defendant from committing these crimes is he was caught,” Shubatt said. “I don’t think the defendant is sorry for what he did. I think he’s sorry he got caught.”
A therapist read a victim impact statement by one of Stechman’s victims.
“There are things that are so hard to get out of my mind,” the statement read. “There are fears I have now that I didn’t have before.”
Another of Stechman’s victims said in a statement that “I have felt hollow while waiting for this to be resolved. I’ve been forever haunted.”
Stechman read a statement before sentencing, telling the court that “nothing can come close to undoing my actions. Nor will I be able to take back the pain I caused,” Stechman said. “I most assuredly deserve to be in prison. But I would like to become a productive member of society again.”
Prosecutors sought a 70-year sentence, of which Stechman would be required to serve at least 35 years. Stechman’s lawyers Leigha Lattner and Theresa Sampson-Brown argued that he should be sentenced to 25 years in prison, of which 17.5 years would be mandatory.
Shubatt’s 50-year sentence includes 35 years of mandatory incarceration. Shubatt also imposed a special sentence, meaning Stechman could be subject to commitment back into custody if, after his prison term, he is deemed to be a danger to the public.
Stechman also is required to register as a sex offender.